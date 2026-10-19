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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: Drama and 5 goals: Al-Ahli survive a narrow escape from Al-Feiha's trap

Match report
Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Ahli claimed a precious 3-2 win at Al-Feiha in a thriller on Monday evening, the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League staged at Al-Majma'ah Stadium.

The victory lifted Al-Ahli to 18 points and third place. Al-Feiha, meanwhile, remain stuck on 7 points in 14th.


  • Al-Feiha struck first on the stroke of half-time, midfielder Hugo Mora rifling home a rocket from outside the box in the 45th minute.

    Al-Ahli hit back almost immediately. Deep into first-half stoppage time, in the 45+3rd minute, substitute Artem Bondarenko rose to head home from inside the area after Saad Yaslam picked him out with a cross.

    The visitors edged in front early in the second half. Firas Al-Buraikan slotted away a 59th-minute penalty for his first league goal of the season.

     Back came Al-Feiha. Striker Jaison levelled again in the 65th minute with a direct free kick that left Al-Sanbi red-faced, the goalkeeper beaten by the hosts a second time.

    Bondarenko had the final word. He grabbed his second of the night in the 70th minute, finishing off a Valentin Atangana pass to make it 3-2. The goal stood after a VAR review.


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