Al-Feiha struck first on the stroke of half-time, midfielder Hugo Mora rifling home a rocket from outside the box in the 45th minute.

Al-Ahli hit back almost immediately. Deep into first-half stoppage time, in the 45+3rd minute, substitute Artem Bondarenko rose to head home from inside the area after Saad Yaslam picked him out with a cross.

The visitors edged in front early in the second half. Firas Al-Buraikan slotted away a 59th-minute penalty for his first league goal of the season.

Back came Al-Feiha. Striker Jaison levelled again in the 65th minute with a direct free kick that left Al-Sanbi red-faced, the goalkeeper beaten by the hosts a second time.

Bondarenko had the final word. He grabbed his second of the night in the 70th minute, finishing off a Valentin Atangana pass to make it 3-2. The goal stood after a VAR review.



