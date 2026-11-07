Video: Arsenal overcome Hull City with difficulty to strengthen their lead at the top

Hull City started the match with clear boldness, and came close to opening the scoring after just two minutes. John Egan rose to meet a cross from Regan Slater, but his header went wide of the post.

Arsenal responded through Noni Madueke, who delivered a cross from the right that struck a Hull defender before rolling wide of the goal.

The hosts gradually imposed their control on the ball. Breaking through the defensive organisation of the visitors, though, proved a different matter.

Hull nearly capitalised on one of their counter-attacks in the 19th minute. Oliver McBurnie fed Elliot Stroud inside the box, and the latter shot from a tight angle, only for David Raya to save, before Declan Rice intervened to clear the danger from Tim Iroegbunam's follow-up.

Rice then tried to give Arsenal the lead with a powerful shot from outside the box in the 28th minute, but it went wide of the post. Christos Tzolis wasted another chance moments later, heading straight at goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Tension rose in the 41st minute. Kai Havertz claimed a penalty after falling inside the box following a pull from Noble Mendy, but the referee waved it away. A VAR review initially looked set to hand Arsenal a spot-kick, yet the decision stood, with the examination revealing an offside against Havertz at the start of the move and cancelling the chance of a penalty.

Before the break, Rice nearly gave his side the advantage with a header from a Madueke cross, but the Greek goalkeeper was perfectly placed. The half ended goalless.

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