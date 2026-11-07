Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-HULLAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: Arsenal overcome Hull City with difficulty to strengthen their lead at the top

Match
Arsenal vs Hull City
Arsenal
Hull City
Premier League
M. Oedegaard
England
Norway

Odegaard cracks the code

Next matches
NEW

NEW

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

HUL

HUL

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

BHA

BHA

Arsenal made hard work of their clash with Hull City. A packed defensive block and an inspired goalkeeper frustrated the Gunners at every turn, until captain Martin Odegaard popped up with a priceless winner.

That 1-0 win at the Emirates, in the tenth round of the Premier League, sent Arsenal six points clear at the top for now, with Manchester City still to play later.

Read also: "Mourinho was the best": Gerrard warns Carrick of Aston Villa

  • A bold start, and absent effectiveness

    Hull City started the match with clear boldness, and came close to opening the scoring after just two minutes. John Egan rose to meet a cross from Regan Slater, but his header went wide of the post.

    Arsenal responded through Noni Madueke, who delivered a cross from the right that struck a Hull defender before rolling wide of the goal.

    The hosts gradually imposed their control on the ball. Breaking through the defensive organisation of the visitors, though, proved a different matter.

    Hull nearly capitalised on one of their counter-attacks in the 19th minute. Oliver McBurnie fed Elliot Stroud inside the box, and the latter shot from a tight angle, only for David Raya to save, before Declan Rice intervened to clear the danger from Tim Iroegbunam's follow-up.

    Rice then tried to give Arsenal the lead with a powerful shot from outside the box in the 28th minute, but it went wide of the post. Christos Tzolis wasted another chance moments later, heading straight at goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

    Tension rose in the 41st minute. Kai Havertz claimed a penalty after falling inside the box following a pull from Noble Mendy, but the referee waved it away. A VAR review initially looked set to hand Arsenal a spot-kick, yet the decision stood, with the examination revealing an offside against Havertz at the start of the move and cancelling the chance of a penalty.

    Before the break, Rice nearly gave his side the advantage with a header from a Madueke cross, but the Greek goalkeeper was perfectly placed. The half ended goalless.

    Read also: Surpassing all of last season's stats: Havertz signs off on a shocking figure

  • Attacking changes: Odegaard cracks the Hull code

    Arsenal cranked up the pressure, but Tzolakis stood firm, keeping out a powerful effort from Madueke in the 57th minute.

    Mikel Arteta reshuffled his side at the break, then turned to Viktor Gyokeres and Mikel Merino in the 63rd minute as he hunted for a way through.

    The breakthrough arrived in the 72nd minute. Madueke drilled a shot that the goalkeeper parried, only for the ball to drop to Odegaard, who tucked it home with his right foot to hand Arsenal the winner.

    Hull refused to lie down and nearly levelled in the 87th minute. Madueke broke clear one-on-one after Gyokeres sparked the move and Eberechi Eze and Merino joined in, but Tzolakis got a toe to the ball before Brooke Norton-Cuffy raced back to clear it off the line.

    Hull piled on the pressure late on, yet Arsenal's defence, marshalled by Gabriel, snuffed out the final threats. Madueke spurned another chance from a Merino pass deep in stoppage time.

    The hosts held on until the whistle in the 90+5th minute to seal a 1-0 win.

    Read also: "An unrivalled midfield": can the Paris trio surpass the legends of Barcelona and Real Madrid?

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
NEW

NEW

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

HUL

HUL

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

BHA

BHA