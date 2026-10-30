Video: Abha punish Al-Ittihad in a match of fatal errors

Al-Ittihad were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by hosts Abha on Friday evening in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. "The Dean" paid for their own mistakes, dropping two precious points in the race for the top spots.

Fuelled by the ambition of claiming all three points and keeping the pressure on the teams above them, Al-Ittihad could not turn their superiority into a win. Abha, for all their struggles in the table, walked away with a positive result.

The draw lifted Al-Ittihad to 24 points in fourth place. Abha reached three points but stayed rooted to the bottom of the Roshn League table.