'I seem ugly and tough, but I'm human' - Real Madrid-slayer Vedat Muriqi explains why he broke down in tears after scoring last-minute winner against La Liga giants

The Kosovar international has endured a grueling period both on and off the pitch, making his late heroics at Son Moix even more significant. Before his decisive strike against Alvaro Arbeloa's side, Muriqi had been carrying the weight of a missed penalty against Elche and the heartbreak of failing to qualify for the World Cup following a final defeat against Turkey.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Mallorca talisman was incredibly candid about his mental state. "Yes, because I've been going through it for two weeks... Although from the outside I seem very ugly and tough, I am also human and sometimes the emotions and the nerves leave me," he admitted, reflecting on a goal that took his season tally to an impressive 19.