The Premier League has pioneered and innovated in some aspects of handling video technology. Yet other major leagues have surpassed it in various respects.

This season has brought new innovations to English football. Among them is the use of cameras mounted on referees, "RefCam", with a live broadcast of the audio, alongside the publication of the transcripts of the conversations that took place between the video assistant referee and the on-field referee.

English football's top flight was also among the first competitions to let referees announce video technology decisions themselves in front of the fans.

That step in particular represents a rare gain for supporters inside the stadium, because it at least gives them a direct explanation of the decision rather than merely watching the replay on the giant screens. But the progress remains limited. The "Match Officials Mic'd Up" programme still appears only once a month.

The first episode of the current season goes out on Tuesday. That provides an ideal opportunity to present the audio recording relating to the offside decision concerning Fernandez. The problem is that a number of controversial cases have already passed without their audio recordings being revealed.

Take, for example, Harry Maguire's handball before Manchester United's goal against Ipswich Town, or the decision not to award Arsenal a penalty against Aston Villa.

Both cases sparked wide debate, but weeks passed without the public obtaining audio recordings clarifying how the referees thought, what the video assistant referee said, and why the decision ended up as it did.

Here lies the opportunity for the Premier League to develop the way it handles transparency. The problem is not necessarily making everything available live. It is the speed of revealing the information after the event has occurred.

Spain offers a different model. In La Liga, the audio and video recordings relating to video technology interventions that require a personal judgement from the referee are published, meaning the cases in which the on-field referee goes to the pitch-side monitor to review the incident and take a new decision.

More importantly, La Liga publishes these recordings on social media a few hours after the end of the match. Not after weeks. That gives fans a chance to understand controversial decisions while the debate about the match is still alive, rather than waiting until the event has lost a large part of its impact.

Italy has taken a different path. Its "Open VAR" programme, the Italian counterpart to the referees' conversations programme in England, stopped at the end of last season. The move followed the pressures that the programme was placing on the referees.

Germany has no programme permanently dedicated to presenting the details of video technology, although this situation may change in the coming seasons. The German league confines itself to sharing the audio recordings when there is a necessity or when they relate to cases that deserve clarification.

No single global model for handling video technology audio exists yet. Each league proceeds according to its own vision, between those who prefer wide disclosure, those who confine themselves to specific recordings, and those who avoid live broadcasting altogether.