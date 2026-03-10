Getty Images Sport
VAR got it wrong again! Antonio Rudiger should have been sent off for 'violent conduct' for kneeing Getafe star's face, admits La Liga refereeing committee
CTA admits Rudiger escape
The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) has officially acknowledged a significant officiating failure during Real Madrid's recent clash with Getafe. The committee analysed the controversial incident between Rudiger and Rico, concluding that the German defender should have been sent off. The CTA stated: “After a dispute with a rival, a Madrid defender lunges towards him, impacting with the knee on the face and shoulder of the blue player repeatedly, without the ball being at a distance to be played. The action goes unnoticed by the referee due to the complexity of the move and the number of players in the area and the VAR decides not to intervene considering this an interpretative action.”
Violent conduct and VAR failure
Despite the initial decision to let play continue, the refereeing body has now performed a U-turn, labeling the challenge as a clear act of aggression that warranted the ultimate heading-off. Getafe's Rico suggested he would have received a 10-game suspension had the roles been reversed.
The CTA’s final verdict was damning: “For the CTA, it is a matter of violent conduct, since the Real Madrid player throws himself with his knee against a rival lying on the ground, without the option of contesting the ball.
"As it was an incident not seen by the referee and constituting a clear and manifest error, the VAR should have recommended a review on the monitor to be sanctioned with a direct red card for violent conduct."
Mixed fortunes for Los Blancos
The review program did not just focus on the Getafe controversy, as it also looked back at Real Madrid’s more recent trip to Balaídos to face Celta Vigo. Specifically, they examined the build-up to Federico Valverde's winning goal, which began with a ball recovery by Manuel Ángel.
While some argued a foul should have been called, the CTA supported the on-field decision, explaining: “He slides touching the ball clearly first with his foot, the subsequent contact being residual, insufficient to be considered a foul. Therefore, the goal was well awarded, correctly interpreted both on the field and in the VAR room.”
Rudiger under fire in Germany
Rudiger's actions have sparked an angry response in his homeland. With the World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico coming up, pundits have been calling for Germany to banish the centre-back from the squad for the competition. It is not the first time Rudiger's actions have landed him in controversy. Last April, he was banned for six games for throwing ice at a referee while he was on the sidelines during a Clasico clash against Barcelona.
After that incident, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann warned: "The limit has been reached. We can't go any further. Otherwise, there will be further consequences.
"He said twice that it was wrong. That can't happen again, or there will be greater consequences."
