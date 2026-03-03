Getty Images Sport
Getafe star suggests Antonio Rudiger deserves 10-match ban for trying to smash my face in after Real Madrid defender gets away with brutal challenge
Rico demands equal justice and lengthy suspension
Speaking after the match, a visibly shaken Rico did not hold back when assessing the challenge that left him clutching his face in agony. Rico suggested that the lack of internal intervention from officials was a sign of bias, claiming that a player from a smaller club would have faced much harsher consequences for the same action. "If it were the other way around, I would have gotten the same 10-game suspension or wouldn't have played at all this season. I don't know what VAR is for. I think it's for these situations," Rico told Deportes COPE in an explosive interview following the final whistle.
The Getafe defender remains adamant that Rudiger’s actions were a direct result of a previous disagreement on the pitch, rather than an accidental collision during the flow of play. Rico’s frustration was echoed by his teammates and coaching staff, who watched as Martin Satriano's stunning first half volley secured a famous victory for the underdogs, while the game’s most violent moment went unpunished by the referee and the VAR room.
Aggression or accident? The debate rages on
"It was an assault; you can see he was going to hit me on purpose. In the previous play, we had a scuffle that resulted in a foul, and on his way back to the defence, he was saying things. Right on the next play, the ball came to me, and you can see him even push his teammate aside to smash my face in. If he'd caught me in a bad position, he could have left me lying on the grass," Rico added.
Despite the severity of the contact, the officiating team saw no reason to stop play or issue a card. This decision drew the ire of Spanish refereeing expert Perez Burrull, who stated that the Real Madrid defender should have been sent off because he hit Rico's face with his knee. "This is an action that should have been reviewed by VAR," he told Radio Marca. "In my opinion, the Real Madrid defender should have been sent off because he hit Rico's face with his knee."
Castaño slams brutal act of aggression
Media figures in Spain have been equally scathing of the incident. Prominent commentator Juanma Castano joined the chorus of disapproval, describing the tackle in the harshest possible terms to his audience. "One of the most brutal fouls we've ever seen," Castaño said during his post-match analysis. "It's an act of aggression that could have gone on for several matches."
The match ended in further chaos as both teams were reduced to 10 men in the final moments of stoppage time, though neither dismissal was related to the Rudiger incident. Franco Mastantuono was shown a straight red card for abusive language toward the referee, a sign of the immense pressure currently mounting on coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Meanwhile, Getafe's Adrian Liso was sent for an early bath after picking up a second yellow for time-wasting, though his departure did little to spoil the celebrations of the visiting side who moved further away from the relegation zone.
Real Madrid in turmoil as fans turn
Beyond the disciplinary drama, the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu turned toxic as the home supporters watched their side fall four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona. Chants of "Florentino resign" were heard ringing around the stadium, directed at club president Florentino Perez, while many fans chose to exit the ground well before the 90 minutes were up. The loss marks a significant low point for Arbeloa’s tenure, with the team now facing a must-win clash against Celta Vigo before a daunting Champions League date with Manchester City.
For now, Rudiger remains available for selection, but the controversy surrounding his "brutal" challenge is unlikely to fade away anytime soon.
