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USWNT Abroad GOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Emily Fox helps Arsenal open with a win as Alyssa Thompson's Chelsea settle for draw and Phallon Tullis-Joyce's Man Utd stumble

FEATURES
USA
WSL
Women's football
S. Coffey
E. Fox
P. Tullis-Joyce
A. Thompson

Emily Fox helped Arsenal start with a win, but Chelsea and Manchester United stumbled as USWNT stars returned to club action across England and France.

It feels like it's been ages, but the wait is finally over for the U.S. Women's National Team stars playing their club soccer in England and France. And one weekend in, there's already plenty to talk about: a familiar force in Lyon, an Arsenal side looking stronger than ever and a Chelsea team still facing questions about what this transition year might bring.

For Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma, the opener offered an early reminder that Chelsea won't have everything their own way. The Blues dominated Aston Villa but had to settle for a 1-1 draw, with Thompson starting out wide and Girma an unused substitute. Meanwhile, Emily Fox and Arsenal began their campaign looking ready to make a statement.

Elsewhere in England, the opening weekend brought mixed fortunes. Phallon Tullis-Joyce was in goal as Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat, while a healthy Sam Coffey came off the bench to help reigning champions Manchester City secure a 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

In France, Lily Yohannes picked up the American baton at OL Lyonnes following Lindsey Heaps' departure for Denver Summit FC. Now the club's lone USWNT representative, Yohannes started and played a key role in Saturday's emphatic 7-1 victory over Fleury.

With the opening weekend in the books, GOAL looks at how the USWNT stars began their club campaigns in England and France.

  • Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Thompson faces bigger expectations in Chelsea's new era

    For all of Chelsea's control, the opening weekend ended with a familiar lesson: dominance only counts for so much if you don't finish your chances. Aston Villa's late equalizer left the Blues with a 1-1 draw and a frustrating start to the season. Alyssa Thompson earned the start and found herself in promising scoring positions, but couldn't provide the finishing touch.

    Chelsea will need more of that from her in year two. With Millie Bright, Guro Reiten and Sam Kerr gone, there's room — and pressure — for Thompson to take on a bigger role. She set a strong foundation in her debut campaign, leading the team with seven league goals. Now comes the challenge of building on it as the team around her changes.

    Her place with the USWNT looks more secure heading toward qualifiers. Thompson has made an impact on the right wing, scoring four goals for the Americans and strengthening her case for a roster spot. The next step at Chelsea is turning those dangerous positions into the goals her team needs.

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  • Sam Coffey Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Coffey's back

    For Sam Coffey, the opening weekend was about getting back on the field. After a knee injury cut short her last WSL campaign and ruled her out of the USWNT's June friendlies, the midfielder returned to action in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

    Coffey came on for Laura Blindkilde Brown in the 73rd minute, taking an encouraging step after an interrupted start to life in England. She joined City from the Portland Thorns midway through last season and grew into her midfield role as the club pushed toward the WSL title. Now healthy, she has the chance to build on that foundation.

    Her return is welcome news for Emma Hayes, too. Coffey's absence left the USWNT without a trusted option in holding midfield against Brazil. Getting back on the field is the first step; finding her rhythm could put her back at the heart of Hayes' plans.

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Strong start for Emily Fox and the Gunners

    Emily Fox is one of those players who rarely has a poor showing. Whether she's wearing an Arsenal shirt or representing the USWNT, there's a steadiness to her game that teammates can count on. Sunday's season opener was another example.

    Fox started in her usual outside back role and helped the Gunners secure all three points with a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Arsenal played a high line, putting themselves in position to win the ball back and take advantage of numbers in transition.

    Since joining Arsenal in 2024, Fox has become a dependable presence at both ends of the field, balancing her defensive responsibilities with the chance to get forward. It wasn't the flashiest opening weekend, but that's part of what makes Fox so valuable: she doesn't need to steal the spotlight to make an impact.

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  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Tough start for Tullis-Joyce and Man United

    It didn't take long for Phallon Tullis-Joyce's first match of the WSL season to get complicated. Despite making a few early saves, the Manchester United goalkeeper was caught out of position in the eighth minute as Alanna Kennedy headed home a corner for London City Lionesses.

    United's defensive lapses proved costly again in the 82nd minute, when poor marking in the box gave Daniëlle van de Donk room for a cheeky finish behind her back. The 2-1 defeat left Tullis-Joyce and United with plenty to work on after an opening weekend that didn't go their way.

    For Tullis-Joyce, this season also carries weight beyond Manchester. She's in contention for the USWNT's No. 1 spot, but her footwork and distribution remain areas to improve as she looks to earn Emma Hayes' trust. A strong season with United would help her case. Showing she can be as dependable with the ball at her feet as she is making saves could be what separates a starting role from a place on the bench.