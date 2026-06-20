'We want to lift a trophy at the end of this' - USMNT find World Cup soundtrack in 'Country Roads' as Seattle singalong fuels belief in magical summer

SEATTLE --Country roads, take me home

The song blared over the speakers, and it felt like everyone in America was singing along. The match was played in Seattle, not traditionally considered the country, and the truth was that no one in the stadium had any desire to go home. Least of all the U.S. Men's National Team players, who took multiple laps around the field, savoring every minute as they took it all in.

Many pointed toward the stands as the song echoed around them, eager to lock eyes with family members singing along. Some hugged each other, while others lifted staff members in celebration. Weston McKennie, as he so often does, darted ahead, leading multiple laps around the field as thousands of fans in Red, White, and Blue serenaded the victors.

There are a few moments in a World Cup when players are able to soak it all in. This was one of those moments, a unique connection between players, fans, and country, with all eyes seemingly on the USMNT.

This was the promise of a home World Cup. These were the scenes this team had dreamed of for weeks and, in truth, their entire lives. On Friday, after a second World Cup win, they got to experience them, all to the tune of "Country Roads."

Friday's 2-0 win over Australia wasn't about singing or dancing. It wasn't even necessarily about winning. More than anything, the scenes in Seattle centered on believing: in this team, in this summer, in this sport and, perhaps, in this country.

It was about a feeling of connection and, for those in the building, it was special. It was the type of moment and memory that will stick with everyone involved.

"Even if I am not American, after the game I was emotional," USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "To connect with people is what we wanted."

"The fans were amazing," he continued. "The warm reception, the way that they support us and the way they celebrate the victory make it feel very emotional. The players were very emotional too. It was an amazing and perfect connection between the energy from the stands and the team."

The USMNT's summer is just beginning. They made sure of that by booking their spot in the knockout rounds early. Through just two games, though, the U.S. has already created two all-time soccer memories, with the latest perhaps even more special than the one that preceded it.