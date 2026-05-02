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Tom Hindle

USMNT star Sergino Dest makes PSV return in 2-2 draw with Ajax following injury layoff

S. Dest
R. Pepi
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven
USA

Sergino Dest, the USMNT's presumptive starter at right back in the 2026 World Cup, returned from a hamstring injury Saturday afternoon, playing 30 minutes against Ajax in a 2-2 draw. The defender has been out since March 7 after limping off during PSV's 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar. It was a good day for PSV's American unit, as Ricardo Pepi got on the scoresheet.

  • Sergino Dest USMNTGetty Images

    Dest back in the fold

    The right back has rather struggled with injuries for nearly two years. He sustained a torn ACL in April 2024, and needed 11 months to fully recover. The American established himself on PSV's side in the 2025-26 season, but seemed to put his World Cup hopes in danger after pulling up with a left hamstring injury in March.

    Dest insisted after the game that he would be back before the end of the season, and on Saturday, he made good on that promise.

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  • A solid showing in his return

    Dest came on in the 60th minute and turned in a solid cameo for the Eredivisie champions. In half an hour, he won two out of three ground duels, completed all but one of his passes, and looked in good form despite being out for so long.

  • Ricardo PepiGetty

    Pepi also impresses

    There was also good news for the USMNT in forward areas. Ricardo Pepi, who has had injury issues of his own, made an immediate impact. The American started and needed just 30 seconds to get on the scoresheet. He provided a proper poacher's goal - ghosting in at the back post and heading home off a well-worked long throw routine.



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  • PSVImago

    A disappointing draw

    Even if there was good news for the American contingent, it was an otherwise frustrating evening for PSV. The Dutch club, who have already clinched the league championship, squandered a 2-1 lead in the 91st minute and were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw. They face Go Ahead Eagles in the penultimate game of the season next Sunday.

Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles crest
Go Ahead Eagles
GAE
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV