Getty Images Sport
'I'm really hoping that it's nothing' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals first-half kick led to early exit
- Getty Images Sport
'I'm hoping I'll be fine.'
Pulisic stressed his exit after 45 minutes of action was largely due to precaution.
"Took a bit of a kick," Pulisic said following the game. "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine."
Pulisic said the knock happened to his left leg. Prior to his substitution, the 27-year-old was sharp in the first half, with his silky dribble past two defenders ultimately setting up the U.S.'s opener - an own goal by Damián Bobadilla in the seventh minute.
More to come....
Ryan Tolmich contributed reporting from Inglewood, Calif.