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Ryan Tolmich

USMNT Player Ratings vs Chile: Mathis Albert makes history and Julian Hall delivers again as Sebastian Berhalter inspires 4-2 win

Player ratings
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M. Albert
C. Sullivan
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S. Berhalter

Albert became the USMNT’s youngest scorer in the modern era as Hall scored again and Berhalter powered a 4-2 comeback win over Chile.

ST. LOUIS -- The U.S. men's national team scored four goals on Tuesday night. The second and fourth goals will be the ones most discussed.

They came from teenagers Julian Hall and Mathis Albert, providing more reason for the excitement and optimism that have defined this camp.

The duo helped the USMNT defeat Chile 4-2 in a back-and-forth friendly, securing a second consecutive win over South American opposition. All eyes have been on this group's young stars. Once again, they delivered.

Hall scored the U.S.' s second goal, a fantastic header from a Gio Reyna delivery that leveled the score at 2-2 in the second half. It came after the striker had generated, but failed to finish, multiple chances. The goal was deserved, then, for a player whose head never dipped and whose energy never waned.

Albert's goal was icing on the cake. With just moments remaining, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund starlet smashed home his first USMNT goal. His shot hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced in, sparking one last celebration on a night that had already offered plenty. With it, Albert became the youngest scorer in USMNT history in the modern era.

While Hall's resilience and Albert's big goal will grab the headlines, Sebastian Berhalter was the clear Man of the Match. The Middlesbrough midfielder scored one and assisted another against Peru in the USMNT's first game of the window. On Tuesday, he did it again. Berhalter scored the opener, then teed up Chris Richards for the eventual winner just moments after Mauricio Pochettino introduced a wave of substitutes.

Once again, Pochettino played plenty of kids in this one. Hall was among the starters, as were fellow rising stars Neil Pierre, Adri Mehmeti, Frankie Westfield and Brooklyn Raines. All had moments to build on. All had moments to learn from, too.

That is the theme of this camp, after all, and once again, the USMNT got it right. Young stars performed, veterans stepped up and, ultimately, the U.S. found a way to win.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Energizer Park...

  • United States v Chile - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Chris Brady (5/10):

    Made some very good saves, but was also pretty shaky, too. Bailed himself out on one sequence where he needed to be quick off his line and then mishit his punch on the Chile goal. Not horrible, but when you're in goal, those nervy moments mean more.

    Antonee Robinson (6/10):

    Nothing too fancy, although he did have one golden chance saved. A compliment to him, though, as he wore the armband on the day.

    Miles Robinson (5/10):

    Needed to provide some calm, but was anything but. No game-breaking mistakes, but there were a few scary moments that didn't do those around him any favors.

    Neil Pierre (6/10):

    Really settled into the game, particularly on the ball. Had a whole bunch of touches, which is a good thing for a player like Pierre, who needs those touches to get better.

    Frankie Westfield (5/10):

    Started off poorly and then got better for a bit. Needed to be better on Chile's second goal, though.

  • United States v Chile - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Adri Mehmeti (5/10):

    Didn't start well, but settled into the game. A bit sloppy on the ball in those early moments, though, which gives him something to learn from.

    Sebastian Berhalter (9/10):

    How many players out there are in better form? It can't be many, as Berhalter scored again with a timely backpost finish and assisted another from a corner kick. Outside of that, more of the same, too, in terms of effort and energy. What a player.

    Brooklyn Raines (5/10):

    Started slow, but really settled into the game, which is why he stayed out there. Saved a goal with a late lung-busting run on a Chile counter, which was even more impressive considering he was one of only two starters left out there.

  • imago-sport-1083976283.jpgPhotosport

    Attack

    Gio Reyna (8/10):

    Totally ran the show. Created multiple chances, including both Hall's goal and a near-miss on the breakaway. Drew a yellow, combined well, won his duels - a complete performance from Reyna.

    Sergino Dest (7/10):

    Great ball on the USMNT's opening goal from Dest, who continues to play a more advanced role for the USMNT. He moved around in this one, switching wings in the first half, but he was dangerous on both sides.

    Julian Hall (8/10):

    Deserved his goal, largely because of all the chances that preceded it. You don't totally lose points for volume; you often get credit for them, and Hall deserves credit here. Was dangerous throughout and was finally rewarded with his second goal in as many games. Credit to him for his dummy, too, which was as good as an assist.

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  • United States v Peru - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Brian Schwake (6/10):

    Tough moment for him immediately as Chile scored just minutes after he came on. The finish was superb, though, so not much he could have done.

    Alex Freeman (6/10):

    Had a few touches, but didn't really break free any any point.

    Tyler Adams (6/10):

    Made a heck of a tackle shortly after coming on. Realistically, we aren't learning anything new about him in this camp.

    Chris Richards (8/10):

    Instant impact. Richards is good for some goals from set pieces, and he got another on Tuesday to seal the win.

    Auston Trusty (8/10):

    Swatted away a few headers as Chile pushed for an equalizer. Then got his head to the assist for Albert's late finish.

    Malik Tillman (7/10):

    Came on and immediately added some sauce. Played around half an hour, but led the game in dribbles.

    Damion Downs (6/10):

    Had a great chance and was unlucky to see it pushed away.

    Mathis Albert (9/10):

    Easy to see what he offers. Dribbled around a few defenders just to have his shot blocked away. Was rewarded with a goal late.

    Cavan Sullivan (8/10):

    Fantastic cameo. Had two incredible sequences that could have, and possibly should have, ended in goals. Much more dangerous than he was in his debut.

    Mauricio Pochettino (9/10):

    Another game where he'll have gotten everything he wanted. A good game from the kids and some big moments for the veterans. Ideal.

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