USMNT taking inspiration from Michael Phelps, Simone Biles & LeBron James in Olympic gold medal bid – with Walker Zimmerman living ‘resurrected dream’ as part of Team USA
Walker Zimmerman forms part of a USMNT taking inspiration from Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and LeBron James when it comes to Olympic gold medal bids.
- U.S. heading to Paris with high hopes
- Men's football team back on Olympic stage
- Hoping to emulate efforts of legends