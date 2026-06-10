'How I want to be remembered' - Screaming fans, Barry Sanders and no expectations: Inside the 1994 USMNT World Cup run that changed soccer in America

It's hard for the younger generation to fathom, but there was once a time when soccer was not a major part of American culture. It wasn't even a minor part. It was hidden away among small groups of outcasts. In Jones' case, it was tucked into the back of restaurants, watching something no one else wanted to see.

"We'd pay the five bucks to get into a Mexican restaurant," Jones tells GOAL. "You're shoved into a back room where they have bad satellite and those wavy lines. Everyone's crowded around the TV trying to watch the game. That was it. That's how it was. There was no soccer."

On July 4, 1988, that began to change. It was on that day that FIFA's Executive Committee met in Zurich to determine the hosts of the 1994 World Cup. It took just one round of voting for the U.S. to win. As part of that vote, FIFA mandated that the U.S. create its own professional soccer league after breaking tradition by naming its first World Cup host without one.

By awarding the World Cup to the U.S., FIFA hoped to create increased interest in the sport. That was guaranteed because, at that time, interest was at roughly zero.

The USMNT, meanwhile, was suddenly thrust into the spotlight. In 1990, the U.S. qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years but were swiftly dispatched with three straight losses. In order to prepare for the 1994 tournament, U.S. Soccer took a leap that is unfathomable by today's standards. With no professional league for American players to play in, the federation essentially turned the USMNT into a club team. The players would be based in California and train under head coach Bora Milutinovic full-time. For several years, American soccer's top stars' sole focus was the World Cup.

"People don't realize that when guys like myself and Cobi Jones stepped on the field in 94, we had never been on the books of a club team," Lalas tells GOAL, "and so we did it completely backwards. Normally, you're in the youth system of a club, and then you get put into the first team. You do well, the national team sees you, you go and you do well or whatever. That's the pathway. For us, we trained two years before the World Cup as an actual team out of necessity, because none of us had club teams."

Many of the USMNT's top stars came through that system, Jones, Lalas, and Marcelo Balboa among them. In total, 14 of the 23 players in the final World Cup squad were part of that program. Nine weren't. That group included Tab Ramos, Earnie Stewart, John Harkes, and Eric Wynalda. It was awkward, at least initially.

"You had a group that became very tight that was based here in the U.S.," Jones says, "and then, at times, these guys coming from overseas came into the fold as well. It was an interesting dynamic. It was two separate groups that became one right before the World Cup, and then just kind of bonded because even within that, those two groups coming together, there was still the idea of, 'Okay, how do we succeed as a group?'"

Success was anything but guaranteed. The U.S. entered that summer as the 23rd-ranked team in the competition. They were drawn against two European heavyweights, Switzerland and Romania, as well as Colombia, one of the best teams in South America.