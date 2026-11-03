United legend: if this player had been in our era, we would have torn his head off

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has launched a scathing attack on Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine defender has struggled badly for the Red Devils of late, and Butt has taken aim at both his form and his public criticism of the club's management.

Butt also revisited the incident involving a banner about the Falkland Islands during Martinez's World Cup campaign with Argentina in 2026. In his view, the defender does not deserve the fans' sympathy given how far his level has dropped this season.

Criticism rained down on Martinez after a number of Argentina players held up a banner reading "The Malvinas Islands are Argentine" in the wake of a 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semi-final last July.

Alongside the defender stood Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine Football Association copped a fine of 235,000 pounds sterling over the incident, though Martinez escaped personal punishment, according to the Mirror newspaper.

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