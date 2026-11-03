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Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

United legend: if this player had been in our era, we would have torn his head off

Match
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
N. Butt
L. Martinez
England
Argentina

Harsh statements: from the Falklands flag to criticism of the Manchester United management

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SUN

SUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

CHE

CHE

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has launched a scathing attack on Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine defender has struggled badly for the Red Devils of late, and Butt has taken aim at both his form and his public criticism of the club's management.

Butt also revisited the incident involving a banner about the Falkland Islands during Martinez's World Cup campaign with Argentina in 2026. In his view, the defender does not deserve the fans' sympathy given how far his level has dropped this season.

Criticism rained down on Martinez after a number of Argentina players held up a banner reading "The Malvinas Islands are Argentine" in the wake of a 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semi-final last July.

Alongside the defender stood Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine Football Association copped a fine of 235,000 pounds sterling over the incident, though Martinez escaped personal punishment, according to the Mirror newspaper.

Read also: Isak's moment ignites the anger of a Liverpool legend: scathing attack on VAR

  • Scathing attack: "What are you doing?"

    Pat said, during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored: "He lives in our country, then he dances and raises the Argentine flag at the World Cup. What are you doing? And then you expect people to pat you on the shoulder when you put in a poor performance."

    He added: "Some of these people need to understand this. It doesn't matter if you earn 200,000 pounds a week and drive a Rolls-Royce in your small village, thinking you've become a king. You can do as you please, but you can't expect people to praise you when you play this badly and attack others."

    Read also: A brace overturns Mourinho's calculations: Spanish journalist says the bench is the place for Vinicius

  • A strongly worded message to Martinez: you need to be careful!

    The former midfielder also rounded on Martinez for taking aim at the Manchester United hierarchy over transfer policy in the wake of last month's 0-2 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. Butt felt the Argentine defender had no business criticising the club's officials given his own form, and reckoned he might be among the first players shown the door if United decided to strengthen.

    Read also: Al-Hilal or Barcelona? Felix's dream without guarantees

    "These players become extremely sensitive to criticism," he said. "Then he has the audacity to give an interview in which he criticises those responsible for transfers, despite not performing well himself."

    He went on: "If the club decides to sign new players, he should be careful, because he is one of the first players they might replace."

    Butt also laid into the challenge that got Martinez sent off during the 0-2 defeat to Chelsea. The defender caught Morgan Rogers with his elbow inside the box, conceding a penalty in the process.

    "He gave up in that moment and used his elbow, and the reason is that he does not have enough strength to defend properly," Butt added.

    Read also: Repercussions of the Camavinga disaster: Barcelona take a risky decision

  • "If he had been around in our time, we would have torn his head off"

    Butt cast his mind back to his own Manchester United days, insisting his team-mates would have reacted very differently had a player carried on like this during his time at the club.

    He said: "In my day, they would have torn his head right off (he would have faced a very harsh rebuke). Everyone would have asked him: who do you think you are to talk about your team-mates in this way, given the level you are producing? And even if you were the best player in Europe, you have no right to talk about your team-mates in this manner."

    Once adored by the fans, Martinez is now a player the supporters want gone, Butt argued as he wrapped up his attack. He also backed Piers Morgan's call to leave the defender out of the squad under Michael Carrick.

    Read also: Real put in the equation: Zabiri's discoverer: Barcelona's interest did not surprise me

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Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SUN

SUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

CHE

CHE