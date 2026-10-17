'Unfair!' - David Moyes fumes over controversial refereeing decisions after Chelsea defeat

Everton manager Moyes did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following a frustrating 2-0 loss to Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. While the scoreline suggested a comfortable afternoon for the West London side, Moyes was adamant that the game was dictated by questionable calls from referee Paul Tierney. The primary source of the Scotsman's ire was an incident involving Morgan Rogers, who Moyes felt was incredibly lucky to remain on the pitch after a heavy challenge on James Garner.

The England international, who had already been cautioned earlier in the match, caught Garner with his studs in a challenge that required the Everton midfielder to receive medical attention. Former Everton winger Pat Nevin was among those who suggested the tackle warranted a second yellow card, a sentiment echoed loudly by the home dugout.