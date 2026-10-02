AFP
'Many clubs have inflated budgets!' - Unai Emery delivers blunt reaction to Man City FFP verdict & defends Pep Guardiola's legacy
Emery reveals widespread budget inflation claims
Emery has sparked fresh controversy in the wake of Manchester City's recent legal troubles - where an independent commission found the club guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules for systematically using 'sham' commercial contracts to artificially inflate revenues by over £900 million between 2009 and 2018 - by suggesting that budget inflation is a widespread practice within the sport.
While the exact punishments have not been finalized, Man City potentially faces severe sanctions ranging from heavy fines and massive points deductions to forced relegation or expulsion from the league. In response, Manchester City has maintained its innocence and officially lodged a comprehensive appeal to overturn the verdict, leaving the club's future and historical titles hanging in the balance.
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Concerns over Guardiola's managerial legacy
Beyond the technicalities of the courtroom, Emery admitted he feels a sense of sadness regarding the potential damage to Pep Guardiola's reputation. Guardiola, who managed City from 2016 until his departure this summer, enjoyed an extraordinary tenure that yielded six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup.
Reflecting on the situation, Emery offered a sympathetic view of his colleague's achievements, which are now being questioned by critics across the globe. As quoted by The Sun, the Villa manager stated: 'It's an issue that was already known. We all have our restrictions and we have to sell players to comply - so we have to figure out how to draw up contracts with new people. Financial fair play seeks a balance so that what you generate is spent and there isn't inflation. But yes many other clubs have inflated their budgets and now it's coming to light. I feel sorry about it, given how that team played. Under Guardiola, there were times when they were unbeatable.'
Emery leaves punishment to authorities
When questioned about the specific nature of the punishment that should be handed down to the Manchester club, Emery was careful to avoid playing the role of judge and jury. He maintained a professional distance from the disciplinary proceedings, acknowledging that the complexity of the case requires a legal resolution rather than an emotional one. 'That is something for the courts and the authorities to decide.'
Despite the off-pitch turmoil, Manchester City have enjoyed a flawless start to the current campaign, sitting top of the Premier League table with a maximum 15 points - three clear of second-placed Arsenal.
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Man City launch official appeal
In response to the verdict, Manchester City officially launched an appeal against the independent commission's findings, issuing a firm statement to outline their position. 'Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the Club lodged its comprehensive Appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter,' the statement read. 'The Club's firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe.'
Maintaining their position throughout the prolonged legal proceedings, the club reiterated their innocence regarding the allegations brought by the league. 'The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case,' the statement added. 'We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete.'
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