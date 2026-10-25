AC Milan overcame their crisis at the Blu Energy Stadium. Without five regular starters, they produced a solid, assured performance to win 0-2. The result could leave Runjaic in trouble, with Udinese facing questions after five consecutive defeats.
Udinese-Milan, CM’s player ratings: Bartesaghi is a train, rated 7. Modric shines, Pulisc is back
Udinese player ratings
Okoye 5.5: an extra half-point for his save from Ramos, but he could do better with Jashari's shot, which leads to Hutchinson's goal.Inconsistent
Abankwah 6: strong and full of fight. Milan find it harder to break through on his side.
Kabasele 5: among those chiefly at fault for the collective lapse on Pulisic's goal. He never recovers from the mistake.
Palma 5: he strikes Ramos with his hand, perhaps unintentionally, but Marcenaro lets him off. He struggles throughout.
Vojvoda 5: a disastrous defensive display from the former Como and Torino player. He plays Pulisic onside for the goal after just six minutes, then gets his covering run wrong against Tomori. He fares better going forward, testing Maignan from distance (from the 63rd minute Zaniolo 5.5: he offers little, but his return to the pitch is the news)
Piotrowski 5: slow and awkward, he struggles badly.
Karlstrom 5.5: Udinese's guiding light cannot get their initial build-up going. The opposition's pressing stifles him. (from the 83rd minute Lovric, not rated)
Kamara 6.5: Udinese's best player by some distance, he keeps driving forward down his flank. Almost all their attacks go through him. Runjaic's decision to take him off is baffling, and Udinese concede a minute later (from the 63rd minute Arizala 5.5: he offers little going forward and lacks quality)
Chakvetadze 5.5: he hardly ever gets going.
Ekkelenkamp 5.5: Udinese miss the Dutchman's contributions. He cannot find the right position to make an impact.
Davis 5.5: he fights like a lion but remains a long, long way from full fitness. (from the 83rd minute Vinciati)
Manager Runjaic 5: a sixth consecutive defeat leaves things looking bleak, with the sack seemingly just a step away.
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 6: Udinese's crowd direct constant abuse at him, but he keeps his concentration and deals with their only two dangerous shots on target, from Vojvoda and Davis.
Tomori 6.5: Comfortable at full-back, he gets forward and nearly scores. His duel with Kamara ends with honours even. (From the 73rd minute, Musah 6: helps see out the game. Mission accomplished.)
De Winter 6.5:Amorim asks him to put in overtime, and the Belgium international responds with great tactical awareness. He is very good in the air, too.
Pavlovic 6: With physical problems leaving him short of his best, he does his job without overdoing it and tries to conserve his energy. A little soldier.
Diawara 6.5: His first start comes almost as a surprise, but he plays with great confidence. Very good both on and off the ball. A positive discovery.
Hutchinson 6.5: Roaming across the attacking line, he often moves inside to cause problems between the lines. He fades in the second half, then arrives at the right moment to tap in the goal that makes it 0-2, the Anglo-Jamaican winger's first Serie A goal. (From the 73rd minute, Loftus-Cheek: soon forced off with a muscle problem. From the 91st minute, Comotto: a Serie A debut for the young AC Milan talent.)
Modric 7: His deft touch anticipates the opposition defence's movement and sets up Pulisic's goal. More gems follow as he guides the team at key moments.Legend.
Jashari 6.5: A so-so first half includes the now-familiar lapse on the edge of his own defensive third that sends Vojvoda through on goal. He makes up for it with a second half of great quality: Hutchinson pounces on his dangerous shot to settle the contest.
Bartesaghi 7: What a performance from the AC Milan academy graduate. His opponents cannot handle him as he plays high up on the left, and he nearly scores in the first half from an excellent pass by Tomori. He goes off to deserved applause from the crowd. Revitalised (from the 85th minute, Cisse not rated)
Pulisic 7: That first-time touch to bring the ball under control is a thing of rare beauty. The goal is even better, carrying enormous weight for the match and Milan's ambitions. He is returning to the lethal player Milan so desperately need.
Ramos 6: His duel with Udinese's three defenders gets too rough. He takes a nasty blow from Palma, loses his patience and is booked. Okoye tips his shot onto the crossbar from what was almost a penalty in open play. (from the 91st minute, Camarda not rated)
Manager Amorim 7: Amid a full-blown emergency, he prepares superbly for a difficult match. His decisions on the back four pay off, with Tomori and Diawara pushing high and Hutchinson behind the forwards. He sticks to his ideas throughout.
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