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'Great deal of respect and gratitude' - U.S. Soccer to discuss future plans with Mauricio Pochettino after period of rest and reflection
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The situation
Following the USMNT's World Cup exit, Pochettino was asked about his future with the national team. The Argentine wasn't willing to dive into that future, instead saying that any decision would have to come after emotions had subsided.
“In the next weeks, we can start to talk if the federation wants to talk,” Pochettino said. “Right now, it’s about resting a little bit, to think, have conversations with the federation to see what the decision is. I’m so happy. We’ve built a very good relationship. Now is not a moment to talk.”
On Tuesday, U.S. Soccer put out its own statement that aligns with Pochettino's thoughts on the future.
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U.S. Soccer's statement
"We had positive conversations with Mauricio before the World Cup about the future," the federation said in a statement. "We agreed we would continue those conversations following a chance to rest and reflect post-World Cup. We have a great deal of respect and gratitude for Mauricio, his staff and everyone part of the program.
"We have shared excitement about our potential and also shared clarity about the amount of work at all levels still required to achieve our ambition."
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Pochettino's situation
When Pochettino signed on as USMNT boss in the fall of 2024, he did so on a contract that ran through this World Cup. Throughout his tenure, Pochettino has been linked with several European jobs and has openly stated his desire to return to the Premier League someday. However, he has also said he is open to staying on a USMNT coach if the situation was right after the World Cup.
Leading up to this summer's tournament, both Pochettino and U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson confirmed that the two sides had discussed the possibility of extending their relationship going forward.
"We've had a number of very long discussions around what the next four years could look like," Batson said in May. "We're excited, and they're excited, but, of course, we've got to focus on the summer, and we're doing that."
He added: "We have plans for renewals, we have plans for interims, and we have plans for replacements, because you never know what's going to happen. It's a global sport. There's lots going on, and so that's a standard part of us growing up as U.S. Soccer."
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What comes next?
With the World Cup now over, the USMNT's next matches will come in the fall with that international break set to run from Sept. 21 through Oct. 6.
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