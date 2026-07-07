From Christian Pulisic’s quiet World Cup to Mauricio Pochettino’s missed expectations - Winners and losers from the USMNT’s loss vs Belgium

After capturing the imagination of the nation, the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup dream came to a crashing end in a humbling 4-1 loss to Belgium.
For stretches of the tournament, Mauricio Pochettino's side looked capable of making a genuine run at the trophy. But the flaws that lingered throughout the buildup to the World Cup - particularly at the back - resurfaced at the worst possible moment. The U.S. made four major mistakes, Belgium punished every one of them, and the final score could easily have been even more lopsided.
With the Americans once again falling short of the quarterfinals, a stage they have not reached since 2002, questions will inevitably be asked about why one of the nation's most talented generations could not take the next step. GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Seattle.