Vincenzo Montella and Turkey are done. Four days after the defeat to Italy in the Nations League, the fourth in four matches, the Turkish Federation ended a long period of reflection by announcing its split with the Aeroplanino. "The Board of Directors of the Turkish Football Federation, at today’s meeting, decided not to confirm Mr Vincenzo Montella as coach of the national team", reads the cold statement released by the Turkish football federation.
Translated by
Turkey, Montella sacked: the four Nations League defeats prove fatal, Arda Turan in pole position to replace him
Arda Turan the favourite
The Italian manager's three-year spell in charge of Turkey is over. It began in fine style, with a run to the quarter-finals at Euro '24 and historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, 24 years after the last time, but ended badly, with a first-round exit at the World Cup and four straight defeats in the Nations League. In 40 matches in charge of Turkey, the Little Aeroplane signs off with a record of 21 wins, 5 draws and 14 defeats. Arda Turan is a strong candidate to succeed him.
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