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Tunisia 2026 kitsKappa
Renuka Odedra

Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Tunisia 2026 kits revealed

The central theme of the 2026 Tunisia kits is a direct celebration of the national team's famous nickname, the 'Eagles of Carthage.' Kappa designed the entire collection around this concept, blending traditional Tunisian national identity with a powerful, modern look for the World Cup.

Tunisia kits at KappaShop now

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Tunisia 2026 home kit Kappa

    Tunisia Home kit

    The home jersey features a clean, crisp white base paired with bold red accents. Its defining feature is a subtle, elegant eagle feather graphic draped over the shoulders and sleeves, framed by a classic crew-neck collar.

    Tunisia kits at KappaShop now



  • Tunisia 2026 away kit Kappa

    Tunisia Away kit

    The away kit utilises the same template and feather design but completely flips the colour palette, boasting a vibrant red primary base contrasted with sharp white graphics to maintain a unified tournament look.

    Tunisia kits at KappaShop now



  • Tunisia 2026 third kit Kappa

    Tunisia Third kit

    For a sleeker alternative, Kappa introduced a stealthy, all-black third kit. This jersey stands out with its structured mesh inserts on the front and back panels, a full-colour team crest, and a subtle V-slit collar rather than the standard crew neck.

    Tunisia kits at KappaShop now



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