Tshegofatso Mabasa breaks silence on Orlando Pirates exit - 'It was a very confusing and difficult situation'
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The end of an era at Mayfair
The man many fans affectionately dubbed ‘Sniper’ has officially parted ways with Orlando Pirates as his contract approaches its expiration at the end of June 2026.
His exit comes at a bittersweet moment for the club; while the Buccaneers finally ended a 14-year wait for a league title, they have opted to refresh a squad that saw several veterans and high-profile figures moved on during the off-season.
Mabasa joined the Sea Robbers in 2019 from the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic and quickly established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in the PSL.
Over an eight-season spell at Mayfair, he became a focal point of the attack, though his final months at the club were defined more by his absence from the pitch than his exploits on it.
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Missing out on the history books
Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of Mabasa’s departure is how close he came to immortality in the Pirates history books.
The prolific striker leaves the club having netted 50 goals across all competitions, placing him within touching distance of the all-time scoring record held by the legendary Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi.
Mabasa was just eight goals shy of Vilakazi’s historic tally of 58 when his progress was halted.
Despite his proven track record, the forward found himself falling out of favour under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during the 2025/26 campaign.
Ouaddou publicly admitted that the striker did not fit his tactical blueprints, leading to a temporary loan move to Stellenbosch FC for the second half of the season.
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Mabasa reveals lack of communication
Opening up on the events that led to his exit, the 29-year-old forward revealed that he was largely left in the dark about his future at the club.
Speaking to Soccer Beat, Mabasa addressed the mental toll of being frozen out of the squad despite his scoring record compared to other attackers in the team.
“Look, it was a very confusing and difficult situation [lack of game-time], challenging mentally as well, but I had to keep myself ready while waiting for my opportunity,” Mabasa said.
“So, nothing was really communicated to me in terms of what the next step is; I just waited because I knew at that time, I had a job that was going to play and help the team win games.
"And during that period, that’s all I was focused on; it’s unfortunate that I didn’t hear anything else where I was called in to say, can we do this or this is the plan and way forward.”
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A massive squad overhaul at Pirates
Mabasa is far from the only big name to be shown the door as Pirates prepare for the new season.
The club has sanctioned a massive clear-out that includes Sipho Mbule, Bandile Shandu, Karim Kimvuidi, Gilberto, and Thabiso Lebitso.
The departure of Lebitso was particularly strategic, as it facilitated an exchange agreement that saw midfielder Mthetheli Mthiyane move to Mayfair from Stellenbosch.
While the Buccaneers look toward a different tactical direction under the current management, the loss of a proven goalscorer like Mabasa marks a significant shift in the club's philosophy.
For 'Sniper', the focus now turns to finding a new home where his finishing ability will be utilised as he looks to continue his career away from the club where he spent nearly a decade.
Watch the full interview with Tshegofatso Mabasa