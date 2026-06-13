Tshegofatso Mabasa breaks silence on Orlando Pirates exit - 'It was a very confusing and difficult situation'

The man many fans affectionately dubbed ‘Sniper’ has officially parted ways with Orlando Pirates as his contract approaches its expiration at the end of June 2026.

His exit comes at a bittersweet moment for the club; while the Buccaneers finally ended a 14-year wait for a league title, they have opted to refresh a squad that saw several veterans and high-profile figures moved on during the off-season.

Mabasa joined the Sea Robbers in 2019 from the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic and quickly established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in the PSL.

Over an eight-season spell at Mayfair, he became a focal point of the attack, though his final months at the club were defined more by his absence from the pitch than his exploits on it.