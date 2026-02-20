Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more. The game will be played at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday.
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date: 21 February 2026 Kick-off: 15h30 SA Time Venue: Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
How to watch TS Galaxy vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202, SABC 1
Or you can follow updates here at GOAL.
- Backpage
TS Galaxy team news & squads
This is a massive game for Galaxy, who know it is their realistic chance of getting silverware since their prospects of claiming the Premier Soccer League title are very slim.
Coach Adnan Beganovic has no suspensions, and with no recent injuries confirmed, he will most probably go for his best since they don't have many engagements like Masandawana.
Galaxy possible XI: Tape, Fisher, Mahlangu, Igor, Letsoenyo, Mgaga, Mbunjana, Mahlambi, Keita, Zindoga, Letsoalo.
- Backpage
Sundowns team news & squads
Coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed he will rotate his squad after recent tough outings in the CAF Champions League and the Premier Soccer League.
Fans are expected to see players who are used to warming the bench, as the technical team hopes it will not affect their good run.
Sundowns possible XI: Onyango, Morena, Lunga, Khoza, Kekana, Aubaas, Allende, Letlhaku, Zwane, Rayners, Shalulile
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Victor Letsoalo struck in the extra time to help the Rockets advance to the Round of 16, but followed it up with a 2-0 loss to Durban City in the recent PSL fixture. In the last five outings, across all competitions, Galaxy have two wins and three losses.
Since the 2-1 defeat versus Al-Hilal Omdurman in the CAF Champions League, Masandawana have three wins and a draw. Locally, they have won three in a row since that loss to the Sudanese heavyweights. Sundowns beat Gomora 2-1 in the Round of 32 to advance.
In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have beaten Galaxy three times in the last five encounters, drawing once and losing once as well.
This is the first time they are meeting in the Nedbank Cup.
- Asidlali
Useful links