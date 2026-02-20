TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Victor Letsoalo struck in the extra time to help the Rockets advance to the Round of 16, but followed it up with a 2-0 loss to Durban City in the recent PSL fixture. In the last five outings, across all competitions, Galaxy have two wins and three losses.

Since the 2-1 defeat versus Al-Hilal Omdurman in the CAF Champions League, Masandawana have three wins and a draw. Locally, they have won three in a row since that loss to the Sudanese heavyweights. Sundowns beat Gomora 2-1 in the Round of 32 to advance.

In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have beaten Galaxy three times in the last five encounters, drawing once and losing once as well.

This is the first time they are meeting in the Nedbank Cup.