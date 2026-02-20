Goal.com
Teboho Mokoena and Mpho Mvelase, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS GalaxyBackpage
Seth Willis

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Brazilians are chasing a treble this season after missing out on the MTN8 and Carling Knockout. Masandawana players are full of motivation thanks to their recent massive results in both the CAF Champions League and the Premier Soccer League. They will be going for nothing less than a win on Saturday against the Rockets.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more. The game will be played at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday. 

  • Kick-off time

    Game: TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns
    Date:21 February 2026
    Kick-off:15h30 SA Time
    Venue: Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
  • How to watch TS Galaxy vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202, SABC 1

    Or you can follow updates here at GOAL.

  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    TS Galaxy team news & squads

    This is a massive game for Galaxy, who know it is their realistic chance of getting silverware since their prospects of claiming the Premier Soccer League title are very slim.

    Coach Adnan Beganovic has no suspensions, and with no recent injuries confirmed, he will most probably go for his best since they don't have many engagements like Masandawana. 

    Galaxy possible XI: Tape, Fisher, Mahlangu, Igor, Letsoenyo, Mgaga, Mbunjana, Mahlambi, Keita, Zindoga, Letsoalo.

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed he will rotate his squad after recent tough outings in the CAF Champions League and the Premier Soccer League.

    Fans are expected to see players who are used to warming the bench, as the technical team hopes it will not affect their good run. 

    Sundowns possible XI: Onyango, Morena, Lunga, Khoza, Kekana, Aubaas, Allende, Letlhaku, Zwane, Rayners, Shalulile

  • Marks Munyai & Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy, February 2025Backpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Victor Letsoalo struck in the extra time to help the Rockets advance to the Round of 16, but followed it up with a 2-0 loss to Durban City in the recent PSL fixture. In the last five outings, across all competitions, Galaxy have two wins and three losses.

    Since the 2-1 defeat versus Al-Hilal Omdurman in the CAF Champions League, Masandawana have three wins and a draw. Locally, they have won three in a row since that loss to the Sudanese heavyweights. Sundowns beat Gomora 2-1 in the Round of 32 to advance.

    In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have beaten Galaxy three times in the last five encounters, drawing once and losing once as well. 

    This is the first time they are meeting in the Nedbank Cup.

  • TS Galaxy, January 2026Asidlali

0