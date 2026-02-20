Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against TS Galaxy: Will Monnapule Saleng make his debut alongside Peter Shalulile in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 outing?

GOAL takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against TS Galaxy.
🟢📱
GOAL takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against TS Galaxy.
🟢📱
Ronwen Williams might be rested for this fixture to pave the way for the legendary Ugandan custodian.
Since the turn of the new year, Morena has been a regular, but as an attacker. This is his opportunity to send a message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot.
The Zimbabwe international is readily available to deputise Aubrey Modiba.
Coach Miguel Cardoso could have preferred to rest Kekana, but injuries to Khulumani Ndamane and Keanu Cupido could see the South Africa international in the starting team.
This is a chance for the versatile defender to force his way into the starting team.
Aubaas is available for selection after missing the win over Orlando Pirates due to suspension.
The Chile international has been overlooked in recent games in favour of the in-form Jayden Adams. He might partner Aubaas in midfield.
Letlhaku has the potential to be effective in the position, but struggles with consistency.
For the last two seasons, he was the main man in the attack, but stiff competition in the department has seen him struggle for regular football.
His experience will come into play in this game as he is desperately trying to underline his importance in the squad.
The Namibia international is nowadays a bench-warmer, coming in for a few minutes on most occasions.
But this fixture might provide him with enough time to get goals.