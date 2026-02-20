Goal.com
Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns
Seth Willis

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against TS Galaxy: Will Monnapule Saleng make his debut alongside Peter Shalulile in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 outing?

The Brazilians are seemingly back to their best if recent results are anything to consider. Masandawana will be back in action in the domestic assignment this weekend when they face the Rockets at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium. Victory will be vital for the Tshwane giants, who are chasing three crowns this edition.

GOAL takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against TS Galaxy. 

  • Denis Onyango, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Denis Onyango

    Ronwen Williams might be rested for this fixture to pave the way for the legendary Ugandan custodian. 

  • Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thapelo Morena

    Since the turn of the new year, Morena has been a regular, but as an attacker. This is his opportunity to send a message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot.

  • Tshepang Moremi and Divine Lunga, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Divine Lunga

    The Zimbabwe international is readily available to deputise Aubrey Modiba.

  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    Coach Miguel Cardoso could have preferred to rest Kekana, but injuries to Khulumani Ndamane and Keanu Cupido could see the South Africa international in the starting team.

  • Malibongwe Khoza, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Malibongwe Khoza

    This is a chance for the versatile defender to force his way into the starting team.

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Bathusi Aubaas

    Aubaas is available for selection after missing the win over Orlando Pirates due to suspension. 

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The Chile international has been overlooked in recent games in favour of the in-form Jayden Adams. He might partner Aubaas in midfield. 

  • Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Kutlwano Letlhaku

    Letlhaku has the potential to be effective in the position, but struggles with consistency. 

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Iqraam Rayners

    For the last two seasons, he was the main man in the attack, but stiff competition in the department has seen him struggle for regular football. 

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Themba Zwane

    His experience will come into play in this game as he is desperately trying to underline his importance in the squad.

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Peter Shalulile

    The Namibia international is nowadays a bench-warmer, coming in for a few minutes on most occasions.

    But this fixture might provide him with enough time to get goals. 

