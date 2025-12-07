TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross' chances of making the squad are limited after the injuries suffered against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup outing.

There is no word yet on the availability of Glody Lilepo but Ethan Chislett might make his competitive debut for the Soweto giants. Rushwin Dortley and Fiacre Ntwari remain sidelined.

Co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef insists a top-four finish will work for the Glamour Boys, "We don't have to put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We continue to fight, we continue to work; it’s a process. It's not easy from where we were, and now where we are, it's not easy,” he said of Chiefs’ poor return in the league over the last two seasons," he told the media.

“We have to continue to work. Everything comes with work. We have to continue, we have to believe, and we don't have to put on a lot of pressure, because you see that now, because we are performing well in the PSL; people are starting to talk about trophies.

“We didn't promise any trophies. It's true that we are a big club, and we play every time for the trophy, but we also have to be logical in our mentality, in how we think. In the PSL last season, we finished No. 9. So our first objective this time is to finish the season in the top four.

“And if we get the opportunity to win a trophy, we'll fight for this trophy. The first objective, however, is to continue to build step by step, and you don't have to put a lot of pressure on us,” he concluded.

Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Mako, Kwinika, Miguel, Matlou, Maboe, Vilakazi, Velebayi, Mmodi, Ighodaro