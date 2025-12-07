Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
December 7, 2025
Kick-off:
15h30
Venue:
Mbombela Stadium
How to watch Galaxy vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Galaxy team news & squad
Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has no injury concerns ahead of the vital Premier Soccer League outing on Sunday.
With no player suspended, the tactician is hoping to frustrate the Soweto giants and eventually claim a positive result.
"This is a big game, you're right, and we want to show improvement in every game we play. We are only thinking about the three points," the 42-year-old told the media.
"All of the top-8 clubs play good football, and every team wants to win as many points as they can because the gap is very tight. If you have two good back-to-back results, you can jump a few positions, but everything is on us.
"After every game, we talk and analyse and find ways to get better, but we need to do everything on the field because 40 points is our target this season," Beganovic concluded.
Galaxy Predicted XI: Tape, Motaung, Mahlangu, Ndamane, Letsoenyo, Dithejane, Mbunjana, Mahlambi, Mvelase, Zindoga, Ouamri.
- Backpage
Chiefs team news & squads
Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross' chances of making the squad are limited after the injuries suffered against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup outing.
There is no word yet on the availability of Glody Lilepo but Ethan Chislett might make his competitive debut for the Soweto giants. Rushwin Dortley and Fiacre Ntwari remain sidelined.
Co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef insists a top-four finish will work for the Glamour Boys, "We don't have to put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We continue to fight, we continue to work; it’s a process. It's not easy from where we were, and now where we are, it's not easy,” he said of Chiefs’ poor return in the league over the last two seasons," he told the media.
“We have to continue to work. Everything comes with work. We have to continue, we have to believe, and we don't have to put on a lot of pressure, because you see that now, because we are performing well in the PSL; people are starting to talk about trophies.
“We didn't promise any trophies. It's true that we are a big club, and we play every time for the trophy, but we also have to be logical in our mentality, in how we think. In the PSL last season, we finished No. 9. So our first objective this time is to finish the season in the top four.
“And if we get the opportunity to win a trophy, we'll fight for this trophy. The first objective, however, is to continue to build step by step, and you don't have to put a lot of pressure on us,” he concluded.
Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Mako, Kwinika, Miguel, Matlou, Maboe, Vilakazi, Velebayi, Mmodi, Ighodaro
Head-to-head and recent form
The Glamour Boys have not been impressive in the last five outings across all competitions, where they have collected just two wins, as many draws, and a loss. As a matter of fact, they have not won their last three outings.
Amakhosi lost 2-1 away to Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup, drew 1-1 at home with Zamalek in the same tournament, and settled for a goalless draw with Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League fixture played a couple of days ago.
The Rockets' run has also not been convincing, having managed just two wins in their last five domestic fixtures, two losses, and a draw.
In the last three matches - in PSL, they fell 1-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns, beat Golden Arrows 2-1before drawing 1-1 with Polokwane City.
In the head-to-head record, Chiefs haven't beaten Galaxy in the last five PSL meetings. They have managed four draws and a loss.
- GOAL
Useful links