Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face TS Galaxy - Goalscoring winger Luke Baartman to make surprise start as Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef look for solutions?

Amakhosi have another chance to close in on Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the league standings. After being held to a goalless draw by Chippa United, the Glamour Boys will be looking to return to winning ways. Chiefs are on a three-match winless run across competitions, given their last victory came against Orbit College in early November.

Kaizer Chiefs will be hosted by TS Galaxy for another Premier Soccer League game on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium.

After failing to collect maximum points against struggling Chippa United, Amakhosi will be up against an inconsistent Galaxy. In five games, Galaxy have registered two wins, a draw and a loss across all competitions.  

This is the last game in the PSL before the league takes a break as selected players are released to join their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will likely line up against Galaxy.

  Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    Although the Chiefs failed to win against the Chilli Boys, the Bafana goalkeeper kept a clean sheet.

    Getting another clean sheet should be top of his priority list before he turns his attention to the national duties.   

  Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer Chiefs

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    Although Dillan Solomons is in good form, he was benched as the former Pirates star was preferred.

    It would be interesting to see who will be deployed as Chiefs look for crucial points. 

  Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025

    LEFT-BACK: Paseka Mako

    With Bradley Cross still a doubt, Mako is expected to keep his position once again. 

  Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    The experienced centre-back has been a regular starter for the Glamour Boys, and he has been impressive.  

  Inacio Miguel, Kaizer Chiefs

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    In what is seen as a preference for experience, Kaze and Ben Khalil have preferred a partnership between the Angolan defender and Kwinika.   

  Lehlogonolo Matlou, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lehlogonolo Matlou

    Sibongiseni Mthethwa was given the much-needed rest as he was dropped from the matchday squad in the last game. 

    Matlou could be lined up again as the Chiefs' technical bench makes use of their deep pool of players. 

  Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    One of the most experienced players in the Chiefs' setup, he is expected to be the driving force as Amakhosi chase titles.  

    The former Sundowns star is also expected to offer leadership, especially in the midfield, and he can effectively do so when he plays.  

  Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mfundo Vilakazi

    Another player that has been trusted with regular slots in the starting line-up, matchday in, matchday out. Set to keep his place, as Chiefs will expect to unlock the Galaxy defence in search of goal-scoring opportunities. 

  Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Asanele Velebayi

    He came on for Mduduzi Shabalala and was quite impressive for the over 30 minutes that he was on the pitch against Chippa United.  

  Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    With Gaston Sirino in doubt due to an injury suffered during a CAF Confederation Cup against Zamalek, Mmodi remains a more experienced replacement. 

  Etiosa Ighodaro, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Etiosa Ighodaro

    After Flavio Silva failed to get the back of the net for 74 minutes against Chilli Boys, Kaze and Ben Youssef could be tempted to trust Ighodaro once again as the need for goals becomes a top priority.  

