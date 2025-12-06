Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face TS Galaxy - Goalscoring winger Luke Baartman to make surprise start as Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef look for solutions?

Kaizer Chiefs will be hosted by TS Galaxy for another Premier Soccer League game on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium.

After failing to collect maximum points against struggling Chippa United, Amakhosi will be up against an inconsistent Galaxy. In five games, Galaxy have registered two wins, a draw and a loss across all competitions.

This is the last game in the PSL before the league takes a break as selected players are released to join their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will likely line up against Galaxy.

