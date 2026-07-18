TS Galaxy complete massive 11-man transfer haul as former Kaizer Chiefs youth star headlines new arrivals

The standout name among the 11 new recruits is Siphesihle Tati, the former Kaizer Chiefs youth graduate who joins the club from Lerumo Lions.

Tati’s arrival is viewed as a significant coup for the Rockets, as the midfielder brings a pedigree of technical excellence developed within the Naturena academy.

He is expected to provide the creative spark that the team often lacked during the previous term, and his integration into the starting XI will be a priority for the technical team during the final weeks of pre-season.

Joining Tati in the star-studded list of arrivals are Katekane Mhlongo from Marumo Gallants and Nhlakanipho Ngwenya from Durban City.

The club has also ventured into the lower ranks to secure Lennol Mathebula and Mpho Maoke from Gomora United.

Other notable signings include Thabelo Tshikweta from Polokwane City, Azola Jakalashe from Cape Town Spurs, Simthandile Sishi from Stellenbosch , Anslin William, formerly of JDR Stars, Bongani Van Der Heiden from Randburg FC, and Camangu Mdevulana from the University of Pretoria.