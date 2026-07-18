TS Galaxy complete massive 11-man transfer haul as former Kaizer Chiefs youth star headlines new arrivals
- TS Galaxy
Bernard Parker leads massive recruitment drive
TS Galaxy have wasted no time in reshaping their first-team squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, confirming the arrival of 11 new players on Saturday.
Head coach Bernard Parker is looking to build a more robust and competitive unit following a season that saw the club finish in a lowly 12th position with just 32 points.
The recruitment strategy appears focused on a blend of lower-league standouts and established names, all aimed at ensuring the Mpumalanga side does not flirt with the bottom half of the table again.
Ex-Chiefs star headlines the new arrivals
The standout name among the 11 new recruits is Siphesihle Tati, the former Kaizer Chiefs youth graduate who joins the club from Lerumo Lions.
Tati’s arrival is viewed as a significant coup for the Rockets, as the midfielder brings a pedigree of technical excellence developed within the Naturena academy.
He is expected to provide the creative spark that the team often lacked during the previous term, and his integration into the starting XI will be a priority for the technical team during the final weeks of pre-season.
Joining Tati in the star-studded list of arrivals are Katekane Mhlongo from Marumo Gallants and Nhlakanipho Ngwenya from Durban City.
The club has also ventured into the lower ranks to secure Lennol Mathebula and Mpho Maoke from Gomora United.
Other notable signings include Thabelo Tshikweta from Polokwane City, Azola Jakalashe from Cape Town Spurs, Simthandile Sishi from Stellenbosch , Anslin William, formerly of JDR Stars, Bongani Van Der Heiden from Randburg FC, and Camangu Mdevulana from the University of Pretoria.
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Four players shown the exit door at Mbombela
TS Galaxy have also confirmed several departures to balance the books and the squad size.
The Rockets have officially bid farewell to four players who were deemed surplus to requirements for the 2026/27 project.
Solomon Letsoenyo, Nhlanhla Mgaga, Mory Keita, and Mzwandile Dlamini have all departed the club as free agents, ending their respective spells with the Tim Sukazi-owned franchise as Parker looks to freshen up his options.
The club expressed its gratitude to the outbound quartet, acknowledging their efforts during their time in Mpumalanga.
"On behalf of everyone at TS Galaxy FC, we want to extend our sincerest gratitude to the departing players for their outstanding service and dedication throughout their time at the club.
"We wish them the absolute best in their next chapter," the club added.
The move marks a clean break from the previous cycle as the technical team seeks to foster a new culture and identity within the dressing room.
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Integration and ambitions for the new season
With 11 new faces to integrate, the pressure is now on Parker and his assistants to find a working chemistry before the opening weekend of the PSL.
The club's recruitment has been wide-ranging, covering every department on the pitch to ensure there is adequate cover for injuries and suspensions.
After finishing just a few points above the relegation play-off spots last year, the mandate for the new-look squad is clear: a top-eight finish and a deep run in the domestic cup competitions.
The technical team will be working around the clock to ensure the tactical instructions are understood by the new recruits, particularly those arriving from the lower divisions.
The step up to top-flight football is notoriously difficult, but the club believes they have identified the right characters to represent the Rockets.
Fans will be eager to see if this aggressive approach in the transfer market pays immediate dividends or if the squad will need time to gel under the leadership of Parker.
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