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Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Trevisani: “Juventus, an appalling performance, one of the worst I can remember”

Juventus
L. Spalletti

The journalist: “In what lifetime has Spalletti ever had Serie A’s 13th-ranked attack while managing a team? Never.”

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

Riccardo Trevisani gave his verdict in the Sportmediaset studios on Juventus' defeat to Genoa at Marassi: "I think the right adjective for Juve's performance is appalling. It was one of the worst Juventus sides I can remember, but I will say one thing: Juve have the 13th-best attack."

  • The journalist and commentator continues: "In what lifetime has Spalletti ever had the 13th-ranked attack in Serie A while managing a team? Never. You can say anything you like about Spalletti, anything, except that he is a defensive-minded manager," reports TuttoJuve.com. "Frankly, seeing this Juve with these attacking numbers makes me think that, over these two years, with Openda, David, Kolo Muani and Woltemade, they really haven’t put him in the best position to play football."

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Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP