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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Treasures of "La Fabrica" put Real Madrid on the throne of millions

FEATURES
LaLiga
Real Madrid
G. Garcia
C. Palacios
J. Ortega
F. Gonzalez
Spain

Real Madrid continue to break records, with their academy "La Fábrica" now proving a major source of financial revenue.

The previous best fell weeks ago. Real surpassed the 102 million euros they banked from selling academy players in the summer of 2017.

Yesterday brought another deal over the line: Gonzalo García's sale to Fulham. The club also made significant progress on a second transfer involving César Palacios, who will join the same English side.

According to "AS", the García and Palacios sales push Los Blancos towards the 200 million barrier from academy departures, roughly double their previous best haul, with more moves still to be settled.

Gonzalo now ranks as the second-biggest sale Real have concluded this summer. As "AS" previously revealed, Valdebebas officials were demanding around 60 million euros for the player, and negotiations proceeded on that basis, pending the official signing.

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    The García deal will be worth 40 million euros, plus two million euros in variables, in exchange for the English club acquiring 70% of his sporting rights.

    One thing was clear to both the player and the Spanish club: this deal will not sever the relationship between them. Gonzalo will leave, but he has his sights set on returning one day.

    Real see the deal as an excellent opportunity, both economically and for his talent to grow, yet they will not lose sight of him. The club will keep a right of first refusal on any future move, and their 30% stake could earn them more should he later join a third club.

    César Palacios is a different story. His deal is not as advanced as Gonzalo's, but he too is Fulham-bound barring a major surprise. All parties are confident it will go through, just at its own pace.

    Palacios's transfer will not match his teammate's figures. It will land between 8 and 10 million euros depending on the variables, with Real Madrid again retaining a percentage of his rights and a future right of first refusal.

    Add Gonzalo's fee to the other eight deals the club have concluded this summer, namely Nico Paz, Víctor Muñoz, Mario Gila, Álvaro Rodríguez, Álex Jiménez, Fran García, Mario Martín and the most recent, Valdenías, and the total revenue reaches 175.5 million euros.

    Complete the Palacios deal and the figure could climb to 185.5 million euros. And it does not stop there.

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    Real Madrid and the 200 million barrier from academy player sales

    The next player set to hand the club a hefty financial windfall is Jacobo Ortega. He hasn't played a single minute with the first team, yet he's on the brink of a move to one of Europe's top-flight clubs. 

    According to the newspaper "AS", Ortega is close to joining Strasbourg for 8 million euros, in exchange for 50% of his rights.

    His departure will push total revenue up to 193.5 million euros.

    Real Madrid are also in talks to sell Fran González, the team's third goalkeeper and Spain's under-21 international, to Sevilla.

    Negotiations between the two clubs have stalled somewhat over disagreements on the fee and the sporting terms. The prevailing feeling, though, is that the deal will get done in the end.

    Both moves will edge Real Madrid closer to breaking the 200 million euro barrier from academy player sales.

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