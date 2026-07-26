Transfer boost for Liverpool & Arsenal as Bradley Barcola rules out contract extension at PSG - but France international will cost €120m

Barcola has ended negotiations over a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, raising fresh doubts over his long-term future at the club. According to L'Equipe, the 23-year-old has decided against extending his current deal, which has two years remaining. The breakdown leaves PSG facing an important decision. They can either try to sell the winger this summer or risk seeing his market value decline as he moves closer to the end of his contract.

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the situation as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the new season.



