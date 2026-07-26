Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Bradley Barcola PSG 2025Getty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Transfer boost for Liverpool & Arsenal as Bradley Barcola rules out contract extension at PSG - but France international will cost €120m

Transfers
B. Barcola
Liverpool
Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League
Ligue 1

Liverpool and Arsenal have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of Bradley Barcola after the winger reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will not be extending his current contract. The 23-year-old is seeking a more prominent role away from the Parc des Princes, sparking a scramble among the Premier League’s elite for his signature.

  • Barcola's future thrown into doubt after contract talks end

    Barcola has ended negotiations over a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, raising fresh doubts over his long-term future at the club. According to L'Equipe, the 23-year-old has decided against extending his current deal, which has two years remaining. The breakdown leaves PSG facing an important decision. They can either try to sell the winger this summer or risk seeing his market value decline as he moves closer to the end of his contract.

    Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the situation as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the new season.


    • Advertisement
  • AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Liverpool & Arsenal remain on alert

    According to Daily Mail, Liverpool are currently leading the race for Barcola. The Reds view the French winger as a priority target as Andoni Iraola's side continue to look for Mohamed Salah replacement.

    The Gunners also remain interested, with Mikel Arteta keen to add greater pace and width to his squad. However, PSG are expected to value Barcola at around €120m, making any potential move a significant financial commitment.


  • European rivals also keeping tabs on Barcola

    Liverpool and Arsenal are not the only clubs following Barcola's situation. Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been linked with the France international, although the report states that he has already turned down a move to Stamford Bridge.

    The uncertainty surrounding his future comes as PSG begin preparing for the possibility of losing the winger. The reigning European champions are said to be stepping up their interest in RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande as they assess potential replacements.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    PSG face a key decision before the window closes

    PSG must now decide whether to hold firm on their €120m valuation or negotiate if Barcola continues to resist signing a new contract. His contract situation is likely to remain one of the biggest talking points of the transfer window. Liverpool and Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring developments, but any move will depend on whether PSG soften their demands for the France international.