Tottenham willing to offer Roberto De Zerbi 'significant survival bonus' if he replaces Igor Tudor NOW

In a season defined by instability, Tottenham have set their sights on former Brighton and Marseille boss De Zerbi. The Italian has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Tudor, whose short-lived reign ended by mutual consent following a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. That result left Spurs sitting a precarious one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

While De Zerbi is currently a free agent, he was initially hesitant to jump into a survival scrap mid-campaign, and wanted to see if Spurs stay up before deciding on his next move. However, as per talkSPORT, the Tottenham hierarchy are prepare to pull out all the stops to bring him to the capital before the season concludes. Tottenham are prepared to pay De Zerbi a "significant survival bonus and a sign on fee" if he replaces Tudor with immediate effect.



