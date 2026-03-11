Getty Images Sport
Tottenham Supporters' Trust call for 'emergency action' as pressure on Igor Tudor builds amid worst run in club's 143-year history
A historic low for Tottenham
Amid the club's worst-ever run of six consecutive defeats, the pressure is building on the board to make another change in the dugout. The night in Madrid was defined by chaos, as Tudor became the first manager in Spurs history to lose each of his opening four matches in charge. A disastrous start saw back-up goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky commit two calamitous errors within the first 17 minutes, leading to goals from Marcos Llorente and Julian Alvarez. Between those strikes, Antoine Griezmann capitalised on a Micky van de Ven slip, leaving the Premier League side trailing 3-0 before some fans had even settled into their seats.
Supporters' Trust demands immediate change
The fallout from the Madrid massacre was instantaneous, with the THST releasing a scathing statement calling for "emergency action". Branding the performance a "total disgrace," the fans' group targeted the systemic issues within the club, from the board’s recruitment strategy to the lack of clear direction. The statement read: "The performance was a total disgrace and symptomatic of the abysmal state of things at Spurs right now. From the January transfer window to the management appointments, the lack of leadership and the total absence of anyone with a Spurs pedigree informing these decisions. Where is the Daring to Do? Where are the Echoes of Glory?"
They also issued a stark warning to non-executive chairman Peter Charrington and the board, noting the rising temperature among the fanbase. "Emergency action is needed as right now we are sleepwalking off the edge of a cliff," the statement continued. "Being a Spurs fan has never been so difficult but supporters will not sit by and watch the club continue to decline. At the very least those in Madrid should have their match tickets refunded. But all we really care about is that the club make us proud. We are here to support the team and be the 12th man. But we all deserve so much more."
Kinsky substitution controversy
In a move that highlighted the internal tension, Kinsky was hauled off after just 17 minutes following a visible discussion between captain Cristian Romero and Tudor on the touchline. When questioned if the Argentine defender had influenced the decision to sub the distraught goalkeeper, Tudor remained defiant, stating: "My decision of course." The manager refused to elaborate on the individual performance of his keeper, offering a terse "no comment" to reporters after the final whistle.
Tudor also attempted to deflect questions regarding his own future, focusing instead on the systemic issues currently plighting the squad. "It is not a topic for me. It is not about my job, it is about how to help the team," the Croatian insisted. "It will be always be about that. I recognise what we are and which problems we have. I recognise that every game, something happens. Sometimes it is very difficult to explain."
What comes next?
For Tottenham, the focus now shifts from European glory to basic survival as they attempt to arrest a slide towards the Premier League relegation zone. Tottenham will first travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend before welcoming Atletico to north London for the return leg of their Champions League tie.
