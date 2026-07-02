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Tottenham won't stop spending! Roberto De Zerbi targets Bournemouth superstar following impressive debut season in Premier League
Spurs step up pursuit of Kroupi
Tottenham are considering a move for Bournemouth forward Kroupi, as per Football London. The 20-year-old has emerged as the club's preferred option to strengthen the left side of the attack after an impressive campaign on the south coast. In his debut season in the Premier League, Kroupi scored 13 goals in 33 appearances, which saw him break the Premier League record for goals scored by a teenager in a debut season. However, Spurs are unlikely to secure an easy deal.
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Huge fee required to land Kroupi amidst rival interest
Securing the services of the Cherries star will not be cheap, nor will it be an uncontested race. Bournemouth are understood to be reluctant to lose their prized asset and have reportedly placed a figure of at least £80 million on the head of the 20-year-old.
Spurs will also have to fend off interest from across north London and the continent. Arsenal and PSG are both keeping close tabs on the situation, meaning a bidding war could break out for a player who is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2030. Despite the competition, Spurs remain confident that their ambitious project under De Zerbi will be enough to lure the France U-21 international to the capital.
Tottenham continue to strengthen their squad
Kroupi is Tottenham's leading target for the wide positions, although he is not the only player under consideration. AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Manchester City's Savinho are also on the club's shortlist, while Spurs could add another central striker to compete with Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.
De Zerbi's target list is not limited to the attacking line. Tottenham have also been linked with Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford and have already added Martin Dubravka, Marco Senesi, Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes during the current window. Additionally, they have also agreed a deal worth up to £100m for Sandro Tonali.
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Potential for a £350m summer spree
If Spurs manage to land Kroupi alongside their other top targets, the club's total summer expenditure could skyrocket to an unprecedented £350m. This would mark one of the most expensive transfer windows in Premier League history. Tottenham are expected to continue working on further additions before the transfer window closes. Whether they can secure Kroupi may depend on Bournemouth's valuation and competition from rival clubs.