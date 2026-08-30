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Tottenham transfer bombshell as Roberto De Zerbi confirms trio demand exit after Newcastle defeat
Spurs trio demand transfers amid winless start
De Zerbi has dropped a major bombshell, confirming that Richarlison, Kevin Danso, and Pape Matar Sarr have submitted transfer requests. The revelation came shortly after Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle United inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Spurs in north London. Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa struck in the second half to secure the points for the Magpies, deepening the early-season gloom at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
All three players were omitted from the matchday squad on Saturday. While Sarr is currently managing a minor hamstring issue, the primary reason for their absence stems from their desire to seek new challenges before Tuesday's transfer deadline. ESPNreports Juventus are already exploring a potential deal for Sarr.
The 2-0 loss extends a torrid start to the campaign for Spurs. Having suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brentford on the opening weekend, Tottenham have now failed to score while losing their first two league matches for the first time since the 1974-75 season.
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De Zerbi demands 'economic solution' for departing stars
De Zerbi did not hold back when explaining the absence of his senior players. The Italian tactician clarified that anyone wishing to depart must ensure interested clubs meet Tottenham's valuation.
"Richarlison, I don't know. He said too many times he wants to leave," De Zerbi explained to reporters. "Danso came to me two days ago and he said he wants to leave. Pape Sarr the same but he suffered a small injury, but he is almost ready to train."
Despite the disruption, De Zerbi maintained that there is no bad blood between himself and the departing trio. "I love these players, and they are great guys. I have very good relationships," he added. "But if they want to leave, they have to bring the economic solution to the club, and they can go and we find other players."
Huge spending yet to yield results in north London
Tottenham spent upwards of £350 million on eight new signings this summer in a bid to drastically overhaul a squad that narrowly avoided relegation last term. The high-profile arrivals include £100m midfielder Sandro Tonali, who endured a miserable, jeer-filled reunion against former club Newcastle, and Omar Marmoush, who missed a glaring opportunity on his debut.
Despite the massive financial outlay and back-to-back defeats, De Zerbi is urging fans to trust the process. He stressed that integrating a heavily rotated squad takes time, acknowledging that his project remains in its infancy.
"There is no panic. I know where we are going and what the plan is," De Zerbi added. "I have a big, big confidence in the qualities of my players. At the end, when we become a team, when we improve the connection between the players.
"I'm sorry for the fans for the environment because after two defeats maybe somebody can think it is the same history, the same as the last two seasons. I have no doubt it is not like this."
He continued: "Nothing change because they are too good [a group of] players. I'm sorry for the club because they are building a great squad. But maybe now, we are not ready yet, for many, many reasons we are not ready yet."
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Race against time as transfer deadline looms
Tottenham face a chaotic few days before the transfer window closes on Tuesday. The club hierarchy must swiftly resolve the futures of Richarlison, Danso, and Sarr, while potentially dipping back into the market to secure last-minute replacements to balance the squad.
On the pitch, De Zerbi faces the daunting task of quickly establishing tactical cohesion among his expensive new signings. With the team already lacking confidence and failing to find the back of the net, Spurs desperately need a positive result in their next fixture to prevent the current anxiety from escalating into a full-blown crisis.
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