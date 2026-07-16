Tottenham reject Nottingham Forest bid for top candidate to replace Elliot Anderson

Tottenham have held firm against Nottingham Forest’s first attempt to lure Bergvall away from north London this summer, according to The Athletic. Despite the initial rejection, Forest remain undeterred and are expected to return with a fresh proposal for the 20-year-old, who has emerged as their primary target in the current transfer window.

The interest comes as Forest look to reinvest the staggering £116million fee for Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City. Bergvall is viewed as the ideal replacement for England international, though Spurs are currently unwilling to sanction a deal unless their specific valuation is met for the Swedish midfielder.



