Tottenham set to HIJACK £60m superstar as Man City ace heads for North London medical

De Zerbi is on the verge of landing his primary attacking target, with Tottenham reportedly nearing a full agreement for City's Savinho. The £60 million-rated Brazilian has been a long-term focus for the North London outfit, as per Football365.

Spurs have already demonstrated immense financial backing during this window. Following the high-profile arrivals of Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke, adding Savinho would cement a historic period of investment. The club's hierarchy has sanctioned roughly £230m in spending thus far.

Despite exploring alternative attacking options such as Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Savinho has consistently emerged as De Zerbi’s preferred candidate. However, City have exercised caution during negotiations, delaying a final green light until they can secure an adequate replacement for the outgoing winger.