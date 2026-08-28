Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi hints at one more signing following Sávio and Omar Marmoush deals

De Zerbi is thrilled after Tottenham pulled off a double swoop for Sávio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City this week, as reported by ESPN. Spurs secured Sávio in an £85 million package, while Marmoush arrived on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy that could rise to £60m. This takes the overall summer expenditure of the club to more than £350m.

De Zerbi praised his new attackers ahead of the Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday. "I think Sávio and Marmoush are bomba. I don't know what name or how you can call them but players of a high level, for sure," De Zerbi said.