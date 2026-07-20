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Tottenham consider goalkeeper swap with Napoli as Serie A side eye Guglielmo Vicario
Allegri arrival sparks Napoli reshuffle
The landscape at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is shifting rapidly following the departure of Antonio Conte and the subsequent appointment of Massimiliano Allegri. The incoming manager is already evaluating his options between the sticks, a decision that could have significant ramifications for the club's current roster. Under Allegri’s new regime, the hierarchy in goal is expected to undergo a tactical revision, with Alex Meret potentially returning to a central role in the starting lineup.
This shift in philosophy has immediately put Vanja Milinkovic-Savic’s future in doubt. The Serbian international, who was signed just one year ago for a fee in the region of €22 million, now appears to be on the periphery of the club's plans.
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Vicario the primary target for Partenopei
According to Rai, a compelling new possibility has emerged in the form of a direct swap deal between Napoli and Tottenham. The Italian side are keen to secure the services of Vicario, who has been linked with an exit from north London for some time, with the feasibility of the operation expected to become clearer in the coming days as talks between the two clubs continue.
Should the deal go through, Milinkovic-Savic would head to London to work under Roberto De Zerbi, while Vicario would make the reverse journey to Naples to link up with Allegri's rebuilding project – a swap that would resolve two separate goalkeeping dilemmas in one stroke.
Vicario's Numbers at Tottenham
Vicario has made 117 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions since arriving at the club, keeping 29 clean sheets in that time while conceding 170 goals along the way. The Italian goalkeeper has established himself as a key figure at the club, playing a regular role in Spurs' Europa League triumph last year, though speculation over his long-term future in north London has continued to build in recent months.
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A summer of major investment at Spurs
Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation last season, surviving a nail-biting fight against the drop before finishing 17th in the Premier League for the second consecutive campaign, a run of results that ultimately paved the way for the ambitious rebuild now taking shape under De Zerbi. Since then, the club have been among the busiest in the Premier League transfer market, moving quickly to strengthen across the pitch as they look to close the gap on the division's top sides.
Spurs have already brought in Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, alongside free transfers for Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and Andy Robertson from Liverpool, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka arrived from Burnley to provide competition for Antonin Kinsky. The rebuild has continued in midfield, with Mateus Fernandes signing from West Ham for £85 million before that fee was surpassed entirely by the club-record £100 million capture of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, underlining the scale of De Zerbi's ambitions for the season ahead.
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