Tottenham consider goalkeeper swap with Napoli as Serie A side eye Guglielmo Vicario

The landscape at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is shifting rapidly following the departure of Antonio Conte and the subsequent appointment of Massimiliano Allegri. The incoming manager is already evaluating his options between the sticks, a decision that could have significant ramifications for the club's current roster. Under Allegri’s new regime, the hierarchy in goal is expected to undergo a tactical revision, with Alex Meret potentially returning to a central role in the starting lineup.

This shift in philosophy has immediately put Vanja Milinkovic-Savic’s future in doubt. The Serbian international, who was signed just one year ago for a fee in the region of €22 million, now appears to be on the periphery of the club's plans.



