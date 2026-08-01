Tottenham star Cristian Romero set for Inter move as Roberto De Zerbi accepts exit

Spurs head coach De Zerbi confirmed he would respect Romero's decision to seek a new challenge. The manager revealed a pact made when he arrived at the club in April.

"At the beginning of my time, in April, I had, I don’t know, one million individual meetings," De Zerbi stated, as quoted by Metro. "And [the players] told me what was their idea. I said: ‘Yes, help me to stay up, and then I help you to leave’. If you don’t help me to stay up, you stay underwater with me!

"But Romero with me was unbelievable. Top, in his behaviour, his respect, he suffered when he did not play the last game. It is not true that he wanted to leave for Argentina to prepare for their World Cup. It’s not true."

He added: "After the semi-final [against England] we text a message, but I never called him to convince him to stay. I respected what he told me. Like for [Guglielmo] Vicario, like for every player. Romero as a player is one of the best centre-backs in the world, but at the end I said I want to respect the will of the players."