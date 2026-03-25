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Tom Brady at WrestleMania?! WWE talks underway for Birmingham City minority owner & NFL legend amid feud with Logan Paul
Negotiations for WrestleMania crossover
The sporting world is abuzz with the news that Brady is reportedly in talks to make a sensational appearance at WrestleMania 42. According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the wheels are in motion for the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to feature at WWE's flagship event in Las Vegas.
Speaking on the potential deal, Meltzer stated: "From what I have been told, they are in negotiations for Tom Brady. But there’s absolutely not a deal at this point. So it could happen, obviously Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working, everyone knows they’re working the angle. I think people have seen that coming in, but there could be something in some form at WrestleMania."
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Building the 'scripted' storyline
The groundwork for this crossover has been laid through a series of public jibes between Brady and current WWE star Paul. Tensions flared during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, where the two captained opposing sides. Brady notably dismissed the world of professional wrestling, calling it "cute" and "scripted" during a media appearance, which quickly went viral with more than two million views.
"You know, all their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what’s going on," Brady said. "In a football game, you don’t know, so they wouldn’t get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’ll punch those guys right in the throat and they’d be probably crying." Paul responded by trolling the 48-year-old with a fake apology video.
Meltzer suggested the recent trash talk was a calculated move, saying: "What they did in the football game was clearly to build it, all the talk of Tom Brady cutting down pro-wrestlers and all the wrestlers responding, that is all storyline. That is not, 'Tom Brady’s a d*** and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling.'"
The Las Vegas connection
WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL franchise in which Brady holds a minority ownership stake. This synergy makes it the perfect stage for the Birmingham City stakeholder to make his WWE debut. Further fueling the rumors are reports that WWE has already begun brainstorming potential branding for the legendary quarterback. Speculation from Fightful Select and WrestleVotes indicates that names like 'The Untouchable Tom Brady' and 'T-Bone' have been discussed internally.
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NFL stars in the squared circle
If Brady does make the jump, he will be following a well-trodden path of NFL superstars entering the wrestling world. His former teammate and close friend Rob Gronkowski has made several appearances, even hosting WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers standout George Kittle has also been involved in major WWE storylines in recent years.