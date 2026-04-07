Title race hopes still alive? Kaizer Chiefs send bold message - 'If we must fight for the first position, we will...'

As things stand, the race for top spot in the Premier Soccer League remains tightly contested between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who have been trading places at the summit. At present, the Tshwane side holds the edge on points over the Buccaneers, while Kaizer Chiefs trail Masandawana by 14 points.

The Naturena-based outfit has recently returned to winning ways, a form that earlier in the season had positioned them as potential contenders.

Their latest outing saw them secure three crucial points, and for co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef, the victory was about more than just the result; it signalled a push to build a winning culture while reigniting talk of fighting for the highest possible finish, without ruling out a charge for the top two spots.