Title race hopes still alive? Kaizer Chiefs send bold message - 'If we must fight for the first position, we will...'
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Amakhosi on the march
As things stand, the race for top spot in the Premier Soccer League remains tightly contested between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who have been trading places at the summit. At present, the Tshwane side holds the edge on points over the Buccaneers, while Kaizer Chiefs trail Masandawana by 14 points.
The Naturena-based outfit has recently returned to winning ways, a form that earlier in the season had positioned them as potential contenders.
Their latest outing saw them secure three crucial points, and for co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef, the victory was about more than just the result; it signalled a push to build a winning culture while reigniting talk of fighting for the highest possible finish, without ruling out a charge for the top two spots.
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Fighting for the summit
Ben Youssef has made it clear he is not prepared to settle, stressing that while a top-three finish is the minimum expectation, their sights remain firmly set on the ultimate prizes.
He believes the 'good energy' within the squad can drive them towards an even more ambitious finish.
“We are fighting for the best position we can get. If we must fight for the first position, we will fight, and if we have to fight for the second position, we will also fight for it, but I think the most important thing is to finish in the top three ... that’s the minimum we can do this season,” Ben Youssef declared in the aftermath of the Orbit College triumph as per Sowetan.
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Momentum is the key
The Tunisian tactician is well aware that inconsistency has been Chiefs’ biggest challenge, and he stressed the importance of maintaining their momentum.
“It’s very important for us to keep this momentum, especially for the confidence and for the fans. I always repeat that every win brings another win for us, so we have to keep this good moment because this brings good energy,” he added.
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What comes next for Amakhosi?
The coach is already looking ahead to the next challenge, noting: “I think we can win the next game if we can play like we played the second half today, but we still have to prepare and stay focused.”