Time to drop Sipho Mbule? Hugo Broos told who should play for Bafana Bafana but Orlando Pirates star is the best 'we don't get those things from Sphephelo Sithole'

"I'm a bit concerned with Thalente Mbatha not playing. Each time that boy plays, he gives us something," Tlale told KickOff.

"Not to say I'm comparing him with Sithole, but Mbatha is more energetic going forward, and he can shoot from far. To be honest, we don't get those things from Sithole," he added.

Although Mohau Nkota started in South Africa's game against Angola, he was dropped in subsequent games, with Pirates' Tshepang Moremi preferred. The 25-year-old former AmaZulu player came on as a substitute, replacing Nkota, against Angola, and his performance guaranteed him starting roles against the Pharaohs and Palancas Negras.

However, Tlale says Broos should start Relebohile Mofokeng and trust Moremi as a substitute.

"And Moremi, he is working more for us, coming on as a substitute. Starting with Relebohile Mofokeng and introducing Moremi as a substitute is going to work for us more," he argued.

The former Masandawana star also said it is time to drop Sipho Mbule because he has failed to be an effective player for Bafana.

"And Sipho Mbule – so far I haven't seen him. He is not at his best," he said.

"We are short of strikers; we only have Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa. Broos then took most of the young boys; maybe it's for experience."

"He was supposed to take a team that had been there with him."