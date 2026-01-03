Time to drop Sipho Mbule? Hugo Broos told who should play for Bafana Bafana but Orlando Pirates star is the best 'we don't get those things from Sphephelo Sithole'
Who should Broos drop?
To give Bafana Bafana a competitive edge, Hugo Broos has been told to consider deploying Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha as a starter.
While making the suggestion, ex-Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper John Tlale has explained what Mbatha brings as compared to Sphephelo Sithole, who has been Broos' trusted midfielder machine.
'A bit concerned'
"I'm a bit concerned with Thalente Mbatha not playing. Each time that boy plays, he gives us something," Tlale told KickOff.
"Not to say I'm comparing him with Sithole, but Mbatha is more energetic going forward, and he can shoot from far. To be honest, we don't get those things from Sithole," he added.
Although Mohau Nkota started in South Africa's game against Angola, he was dropped in subsequent games, with Pirates' Tshepang Moremi preferred. The 25-year-old former AmaZulu player came on as a substitute, replacing Nkota, against Angola, and his performance guaranteed him starting roles against the Pharaohs and Palancas Negras.
However, Tlale says Broos should start Relebohile Mofokeng and trust Moremi as a substitute.
"And Moremi, he is working more for us, coming on as a substitute. Starting with Relebohile Mofokeng and introducing Moremi as a substitute is going to work for us more," he argued.
The former Masandawana star also said it is time to drop Sipho Mbule because he has failed to be an effective player for Bafana.
"And Sipho Mbule – so far I haven't seen him. He is not at his best," he said.
"We are short of strikers; we only have Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa. Broos then took most of the young boys; maybe it's for experience."
"He was supposed to take a team that had been there with him."
But has Moremi proved his worth?
Although Tlale doubts whether Moremi should start ahead of Mofokeng or even Nkota, Broos' assistant coach Helman Mkhalele delivered a vote of confidence on the star.
"I was a little bit surprised because going into that game, we couldn't see that same confidence in training, but when we brought him in, he just surprised everybody with his confidence, quality, and discipline to stick to the game plan," the 1996 AFCON winner said.
Can Broos gamble with the Cameroon game?
This is a crucial game for Broos and South Africa because a defeat will pile more pressure on them. After rather unconvincing moments at the preliminary stage, it is time for them to prove that indeed they are competitors, not just participants.
Against Cameroon, it will be an emotional match for Broos, who led them to the AFCON glory in 2017. For Bafana, the Indomitable Lions present a hurdle they must surmount if they are to progress further.
Taking into account the stakes the game carries, Broos has declared there will be no mercy on Cameroon, and this also means he will deploy his trusted starters, giving little room for changes as suggested by Tlale.
“The game of tomorrow is surely a special game for me. As you know, I won AFCON with our opponent of tomorrow, even though there are not so many players anymore – only Bassogog and N’Koudou; the rest I don’t really know," the Belgian said in his pre-match conference on Saturday.
“But if you win an AFCON with a country, there is always a little place in your heart that stays, and that’s the case also with Cameroon and me; it will always be there. Tomorrow I can’t have mercy with them; I’m coach of South Africa now. But it’s a special game; I have to say that," he added.
“It doesn’t mean that we are not going to fight for tomorrow. I was surprised a little bit by the Cameroon team – it changed a lot when you compare it with the qualifiers for the World Cup. I was a little bit surprised to see them playing.
“It’s a very good team; it’s a young team with some talented players. There is a good fighting spirit, a good mentality. That means that tomorrow we have to achieve our best level if we want to beat them.”