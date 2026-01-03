Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele reveals how Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi surprised everyone at AFCON

Initially, Moremi was seen as a squad player who could come in and make an impact when needed. With Mohau Nkota, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana, and Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of him, the chances of him even playing were seemingly limited.

However, it changed after he replaced Nkota in the game against Angola, which Bafana Bafana won 2-1.

The Pirates star provided an assist from which Lyle Foster scored the winning goal, and was unfortunate to see his initial strike canceled for offside.

It even became better in the game against Zimbabwe as he found the back of the net in the 3-2 win over the Warriors.

The level of confidence exhibited by Moremi caught many by surprise, as assistant coach Helman Mkhalele explains.

"I was a little bit surprised because going into that game, we couldn't see that same confidence in training, but when we brought him in, he just surprised everybody with his confidence, quality, and discipline to stick to the game plan," he said in his interview with SABC Sport.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder then opened up about the inconsistency that has been witnessed by the supporters.

"We are busy working on trying to find consistency, especially in our tactical plan. Right now, we feel that the team structure is very good, but now we need to be more consistent," the tactician added.

"Immediately after our day off, we have been working on that," the 56-year-old concluded.