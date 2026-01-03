Unhappy Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos vows not 'to have mercy' against Cameroon in AFCON Round of 16

The former Belgium international has further underlined the importance of beating the Indomitable Lions, but played down reports he is driven by rage following his sacking in February 2018.

“The game of tomorrow [Sunday] is surely a special game for me. As you know, I won AFCON with our opponent [Cameroon in 2017], even though there are not so many players anymore; only Bassogog and N’Koudou, the rest I don’t really know," Broos added.

“But if you win an AFCON with a country, there is always a little place in your heart that stays, and that’s the case also with Cameroon and me; it will always be there.

“Tomorrow I can’t have mercy with them, I’m the coach of South Africa now. But it’s a special game, I have to say that.

“It doesn’t mean that we are not going to fight for tomorrow [Sunday]," the tactician added.

“I was surprised a little bit by the Cameroon team – it changed a lot when you compare it with the qualifiers for the World Cup. I was a little bit surprised to see them playing.

“It’s a very good team, it’s a young team, some talented players. There is a good fighting spirit, a good mentality.

“That means that tomorrow we have to achieve our best level if we want to beat them," he continued.

"Why should I have revenge?" Broos further responded when he was asked about getting one over Cameroon.

"I simply got to the end of my contract and they did not renew it. There is no revenge.

"I know what happened at that time and why I was sacked. That was about eight years ago. Why should I want to beat Cameroon now because they sacked me?" He concluded.