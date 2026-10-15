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cm grafica chiesa liverpool
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Three Serie A clubs try to tempt Chiesa for January

Transfers
F. Chiesa
Inter
Lazio
Atalanta
Liverpool
Juventus

The Italian winger has no place at Liverpool

Just 2 minutes on the pitch this season. An unspecified back problem has troubled him again, and he has no place in the Champions League squad. Federico Chiesa's third year in a Liverpool shirt has begun in the worst possible way. Unlike in the past two summers, the former Juventus player is now considering leaving as early as January. A return to Serie A looks the likeliest destination.

  • Three Serie A clubs in a row

    According to Caught Offside in England and several local Liverpool newspapers, the player was open to a return to Serie A in the summer, even to Juventus. Iraola and the player decided to give things another chance, but it hasn't worked out.

    That leaves the way clear in January for Inter, Lazio and Atalanta , the three clubs the English media say are now most keen to try to sign Chiesa.

  • Three different options

    Bergamo looks a tricky option because of the difficult relationship with Cristiano Giuntoli. Inter would consider a move if Luis Henrique leaves. Lazio face a financial obstacle: a salary of more than 6 million a season would jeopardise the club's already precarious finances.

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