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EredivisieIMAGO

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This will be the full Eredivisie table according to the Voetbalzone editorial team

FEATURES
Opinion
PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
NEC Nijmegen
FC Groningen
SC Heerenveen
Sparta Rotterdam
Fortuna Sittard
Go Ahead Eagles
ADO Den Haag
Excelsior
Cambuur
PEC Zwolle
Willem II
Telstar
Eredivisie

The wait is over. The VriendenLoterij Eredivisie returns on Friday night, with promoted Cambuur opening the new season against Excelsior in Leeuwarden. PSV start it as defending champions, while Ajax not only want to continue their rise but also aim to challenge for the title straight away. The same, of course, goes for Feyenoord.

So who will finish top in the end? And which clubs should be looking over their shoulder at relegation instead? To answer those questions, we asked fourteen editors to put together a full final Eredivisie table, from the champions all the way down to eighteenth place.

Those predictions produced one combined table. This is how the Voetbalzone editorial team see the new Eredivisie season ending.


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    18. Telstar

    Telstar's fairy tale has earned a fine sequel in the Eredivisie, but it does not look likely to last beyond one season. The side from Velsen stunned friend and foe by winning promotion in 2025 and last season even secured survival automatically on the final day.

    This time, though, the task looks even tougher. Successful coach Anthony Correia left for FC Utrecht this summer, while six regular starters also moved on. His successor Henk Brugge still hopes to add a prolific striker to the squad. If that does not happen, Telstar simply seem short of the level needed to stay up again, and an immediate return to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie looks the most likely outcome.


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    17. Willem II

    Willem II are back in the top flight after a season in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, but the promotion euphoria in Tilburg has already given way to reality. Survival is the only target, though that will be tough with a squad that still looks far too thin.

    A tight-knit collective, passionate support and the experience of players such as Justin Hoogma and promotion hero Thomas Didillon-Hödl will have to carry Willem II. Staying up is far from impossible, but for now a season spent battling near the bottom looks the most likely outcome.

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    16. PEC Zwolle

    PEC Zwolle stayed up last season, but they rarely looked convincing. Strong performances were followed by complete off-days, so survival was only secured late on.

    Now head coach Henry van der Vegt hopes greater experience in his squad will bring more consistent results this season. The arrival of veteran Nick Viergever should add calm at the back, while Ibrahim Cissoko, among others, can give them fresh impetus going forward. Even so, another fight against relegation looks more realistic right now than a season in mid-table.

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    15. Cambuur

    SC Cambuur head back to the Eredivisie with a clear mission: attack. Head coach Johan Plat wants his side to play attractive, dominant football, even at the highest level. It fits the club's identity, but for a newly promoted side it also brings obvious risks.

    The task is even tougher because much of the team that won promotion has gone. Cambuur are putting together a new side with a young squad and hope to add experience later in the transfer window. The Frisians have enough nerve to spring a few surprises, but the question is whether that will be enough over 34 matches to avoid a relegation battle.


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    14. Excelsior

    Excelsior rarely do anything wild and that again looks like the Rotterdam club's biggest strength this summer. The promoted side are building step by step towards their aim of becoming an established Eredivisie club, without losing sight of their own football philosophy. Coach Ruben den Uil will once again have a young, talented squad at his disposal, one expected to play slick, attacking football.

    At the same time, they will again have to show they can cope with the loss of key players. In recent years, the club have often replaced important figures without too much trouble, but up front the search for a genuine goalscorer still goes on. If they can find a striker with an eye for goal, Excelsior will have everything in place to stay up again.

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    13. ADO Den Haag

    ADO Den Haag are back in the Eredivisie after five years, and coach Robin Peter has no intention of changing his style. Last season, the club from The Hague turned heads with attacking, dominant football and relentless pressure on their opponents. Peter is sticking with that approach. It's bold, but it carries risks.

    Much of the title-winning side has stayed together, although ADO did lose several key players. They've brought in targeted reinforcements, though, and that should give them enough quality to stay up automatically. Of the three promoted teams, the club from The Hague therefore look the best equipped to establish themselves in the Eredivisie without too many problems.


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    12. Go Ahead Eagles

    Over the past two years, Go Ahead Eagles have hit the highest point in the club's history with cup glory and European football. Success also brought fresh challenges. A packed fixture list, rising expectations and the far-from-classy sacking of Melvin Boel left the Deventer side to navigate an unsettled season.

    In Joseph Oosting, Go Ahead have turned to a manager who must get the club playing the way supporters want to see: recognisable, energetic and with total conviction. Key players Jakob Breum and Jari De Busser have gone, but there is still a squad in place that should stay up without too many worries. Another push for the European places, though, looks a bridge too far for now.

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    11. Fortuna Sittard

    Fortuna Sittard are taking a slightly different route this summer. Under new technical director Joris Mathijsen, the club are clearly focusing on more Dutch-speaking players who can either keep developing in Limburg or get their careers back on track. At the same time, Fortuna have again had to wave goodbye to several key players, including striker Kaj Sierhuis.

    Now Danny Buijs must turn all those new faces into a tight-knit side again. Few coaches have managed that better in recent years, and it is why Fortuna have consistently stayed well clear of relegation trouble. The Limburg club also have enough quality this season to stay up comfortably, although a push for the play-off places still looks just beyond them.

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    10. Sparta Rotterdam

    Following Maurice Steijn's departure, Rogier Meijer must get Sparta Rotterdam back in the hunt for the play-off places. The arrivals of Bas Kuipers, Robin van Cruijsen and Nick Verschuren, among others, have added quality to the squad, but the team is still not complete. Up front in particular, plenty of question marks remain after Tobias Lauritsen's departure. Sparta are still searching for more goals, and a new goalkeeper is also essential. The foundations are there to push for the play-offs again, but the squad still needs strengthening in a few key positions.

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    9. FC Groningen

    FC Groningen have been heading in the right direction for the past three seasons. Promotion was followed by a carefree year in the Eredivisie, and last season Groningen even reached the play-offs for European football. The next step is obvious: make themselves a permanent part of that fight.

    For that to happen, Dick Lukkien's side need to score more freely. FC Groningen too often lacked a cutting edge and are still searching for extra creativity and end product in attack. Solve that problem and they can become genuine contenders for the European play-off places. If not, then mid-table looks the most realistic outcome.

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    8. SC Heerenveen

    Big weeks lie ahead for sc Heerenveen. Last season, the Frisians laid the groundwork to challenge again in the sub-top, playing attractive football and finishing eighth in the Eredivisie. Head coach Robin Veldman wants to build on that, but he also knows an outgoing transfer involving one or more key players could seriously affect those ambitions.

    Right now, things look good. The arrival of Dirk Proper has made up for the departure of Joris van Overeem, and the squad have cover in almost every position. Veldman is particularly keen to tighten things up at the back after Heerenveen shipped too many goals last season. That's where the difference between a mid-table finish and a European play-off spot could be made.

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    7. NEC

    After the best Eredivisie finish in the club's history, NEC face a very different challenge this season. The Nijmegen side not only want to compete for the top places again, they also have to hold their own in Europe. For much of the squad, it will be their first taste of a two-front campaign.

    Technical director Carlos Aalbers has responded by investing heavily in experience. Perr Schuurs, Emre Mor and, above all, Dusan Tadic know exactly what it takes at the highest level, while other signings such as Kaj Sierhuis and Jamiro Monteiro bring plenty of Eredivisie experience. The quality to reach the play-offs again is clearly there, but balancing the Eredivisie with European football will without doubt be the biggest challenge NEC have faced in recent years.

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    6. FC Utrecht

    A new era has started at FC Utrecht. After the successful years under Ron Jans, the club have turned to a coach with a clear footballing vision in Anthony Correia. The former Telstar boss also wants Utrecht to play attacking football in a 3-5-2 system, despite the far greater expectations that come with FC Utrecht.

    That new style must be implemented with a squad that changed significantly this summer. Plenty of experience left, but technical director Jordy Zuidam brought in players who fit Correia's ideas perfectly. FC Utrecht once again have the quality to challenge for the European places. The coming months will show how quickly Correia can put his stamp on the team.

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    5. FC Twente

    FC Twente did not need a major rebuild this summer. The Tukkers played neat football last season, conceded the fewest goals in the Eredivisie and secured European football again. Even so, one thing stood out: too often they lacked a striker who could really turn their dominance into goals.

    That is exactly why Wout Weghorst has arrived in Enschede. The experienced forward must give Twente that little bit extra in the matches where they dropped points too often last season. It should make the Tukkers serious contenders for European football again, although genuinely putting AZ, Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord under pressure will be a considerable challenge.

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    4. AZ

    AZ are starting a season with the bar raised again. The Alkmaar side added the KNVB Cup to their trophy cabinet in May, but they want to make amends in the Eredivisie after finishing seventh. The appointment of Leeroy Echteld at the start of 2026 proved a masterstroke and, under him, AZ must again become a consistent force in the fight for the top places.

    Much of the squad has stayed together, while competition is fierce in almost every position. Echteld's challenge is above all to mould a side who can play dominant football week in, week out and turn that into results.

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    3. Feyenoord

    With Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge, Feyenoord are starting a new chapter. The Rotterdam club finished no fewer than 19 points behind champions PSV last season, but under the new coach they must challenge for the league title again. That will not be easy, especially with the transfer market still in full swing and Feyenoord also having to factor in the departure of key players such as Anis Hadj Moussa and Givairo Read.

    Then there is the size of the squad, which is still too big. Players need to leave Feyenoord before the club can strengthen further. A new left winger is high on the wishlist, while a left-back would also be welcome. Everything suggests the Rotterdam club will be in the title race for a long time again, although PSV and Ajax currently seem to have their squads in slightly better shape.

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    2. Ajax

    After years of managerial upheaval and unrest, Míchel must take the Amsterdam side back to the top and keep them there on a structural basis. The early signs are encouraging: a recognisable style of play, a sizeable number of experienced reinforcements and a squad that is becoming increasingly well balanced have supporters believing again.

    That optimism is well founded. Ajax have made no secret of the fact that the league title is the only objective and they have the quality to push PSV for a long time. Even so, the reigning champions still look some way ahead right now. On top of that, the departure of star player Mika Godts would be a huge blow to their title chances.

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    1. PSV

    Three league titles on the spin have made PSV the side everyone wants to beat again this season. The Eindhoven club head into the new campaign as favourites once more, although plenty of supporters know the squad is not complete yet. PSV are still actively looking for a new centre-back, with Lutsharel Geertruida top of their wishlist.

    Even so, PSV still boast the strongest squad in the Eredivisie. Most of the group has stayed together, while their rivals are building new teams instead. Add another centre-back and keep the key players in place, and anything less than another title in Eindhoven will feel like a disappointment.