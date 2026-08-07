The wait is over. The VriendenLoterij Eredivisie returns on Friday night, with promoted Cambuur opening the new season against Excelsior in Leeuwarden. PSV start it as defending champions, while Ajax not only want to continue their rise but also aim to challenge for the title straight away. The same, of course, goes for Feyenoord.

So who will finish top in the end? And which clubs should be looking over their shoulder at relegation instead? To answer those questions, we asked fourteen editors to put together a full final Eredivisie table, from the champions all the way down to eighteenth place.

Those predictions produced one combined table. This is how the Voetbalzone editorial team see the new Eredivisie season ending.



