Theo Walcott claims Arsenal have one major vulnerability in their quest to retain the Premier League title

Arsenal have made an impressive start to the new season, securing four victories from their opening four matches. However, their momentum suffered a major setback just before the international break when they were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Despite remaining only three points behind current leaders Manchester City, Walcott feels his old club have a critical flaw. Speaking to talkSPORT Drive, the former winger highlighted that the team's struggles away from the Emirates Stadium could ultimately cost them dearly as they look to secure more domestic silverware.