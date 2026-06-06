Themba Zwane opens up on decision to sign new Mamelodi Sundowns contract - 'My blood is yellow'
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A yellow-blooded legend commits
Themba Zwane has long been the heartbeat of Mamelodi Sundowns, and his recent decision to extend his stay at Chloorkop has sent a clear message about his loyalty to the Masandawana badge.
Following the club's latest success in the CAF Champions League, 'Mshishi' put pen to paper on a new one-year deal that includes an option to renew, ensuring his journey with the Brazilians continues.
The 36-year-old midfielder has become synonymous with the club's era of dominance, and his latest contract extension is a testament to his enduring quality and importance to the squad.
Speaking about the decision, Zwane made it clear that his heart never beat for any other team, highlighting his deep-rooted connection to the Pretoria-based giants.
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Finishing the Chloorkop journey
Zwane arrived at Chloorkop as a 21-year-old prospect and has since evolved into one of the most decorated players in South African football history.
His 15-year tenure has seen him transform from a promising youngster into a club captain and a continental icon, a path he is eager to conclude within the same four walls where it all began.
Explaining his motivation to stay, Zwane revealed a desire to complete his professional cycle at the club.
"To be honest with you, it’s very important for me because my blood is yellow. I will always be a Masandawana family. So all these years it was my wish to finish my career here," he said as per iDiski Times.
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Personal growth and transformation
Beyond the trophies and the accolades, Zwane’s time at Sundowns has been a transformative experience for him as an individual.
The midfielder credits the environment at the club for helping him navigate the transition from adolescence to adulthood, providing him with the stability needed to succeed both on and off the pitch.
Reflecting on his decade and a half at the club, Zwane noted the profound impact the institution has had on his life.
“To be honest, it [my time at the club] was amazing and I learned so much,” Zwane said.
“I came to the club as a young boy, and it helped me to build myself as a man and as a father at home, you know. And I really appreciate the opportunity that they gave me.”
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Chasing further continental glory
The extension comes at a time when Zwane continues to make history. Following the club’s recent exploits, he and veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango stand alone as the only Sundowns players to have secured two Champions League winners' medals, with their first triumph dating back to the historic 2016 campaign.
As Sundowns continue to set the standard for South African football on the global stage, Zwane’s experience remains an invaluable asset.
With his focus now firmly on the future, the captain is poised to lead the Yellow Nation into another season of high expectations, further cementing his status as one of the greatest to ever wear the jersey.