Themba Zwane has long been the heartbeat of Mamelodi Sundowns, and his recent decision to extend his stay at Chloorkop has sent a clear message about his loyalty to the Masandawana badge.

Following the club's latest success in the CAF Champions League, 'Mshishi' put pen to paper on a new one-year deal that includes an option to renew, ensuring his journey with the Brazilians continues.

The 36-year-old midfielder has become synonymous with the club's era of dominance, and his latest contract extension is a testament to his enduring quality and importance to the squad.

Speaking about the decision, Zwane made it clear that his heart never beat for any other team, highlighting his deep-rooted connection to the Pretoria-based giants.







