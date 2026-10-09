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FBL-KSA-HILAL-ITTIHADAFP
GOAL
Translated by

The real clasico: Al-Ittihad on a mission to unmask Al-Hilal!

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Fierce battle

Not every top-of-the-table clash is a simple scrap for three points. Some reveal the true nature of a team and put coaches and stars to the sternest of tests. That is exactly what awaits Al-Hilal in their clasico against Al-Ittihad, where the chance looks ripe for Jens Fiesing's side to expose the weaknesses of a Leader still searching for the convincing performance expected under Simone Inzaghi.

Fiesing has built a distinctive collective at Al-Ittihad, switching between 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 and 4-2-2-2 without the team ever losing its balance.

The "Dean" defend as one block and attack with intensity. They mix quick transitions, exploit space and threaten down the flanks, which makes them a nightmare for any opponent.

Read also: Surprise: Cristiano Ronaldo receives a shock from his family!

  • Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Does Vicenzo have what Inzaghi lacks?

    Inzaghi's ideas look limited, by contrast, against an opponent skilled at defensive positioning and closing down spaces. The Italian leans heavily on attacking transitions. When Al-Hilal fail to find the spaces they need, their struggle to create chances and impose their style becomes clear, even with a squad packed with some of the league's biggest stars.

    The question marks don't stop with the attack. They extend to some individual selections, foremost among them Kalidou Koulibaly, whose defensive level has drawn criticism of late.

    Sticking with players who aren't delivering the expected returns could cost Al-Hilal dearly against an opponent adept at punishing mistakes, especially if Inzaghi fails to fix the defensive flaw before the Clasico.

  • Al-Ittihad is capable of exposing the hidden truth

    What makes the fixture even more dangerous for Al-Hilal is that Al-Ittihad don't need to dominate possession to make the difference. They can hold their shape and strike the moment the ball is lost or their lines surge forward.

    Vicente's variety of options will test Inzaghi too, forcing him to react to the shifts in the game rather than lean on a single attacking plan.

    Inzaghi, meanwhile, must prove Al-Hilal have a clear collective identity and aren't just a collection of stars waiting for individual brilliance to settle matches. Victory might restore some confidence. But performance remains the most important measure of this team's development and its ability to compete.

    That is why the Al-Ittihad clasico could be the fixture that reveals Inzaghi's project. Break down the Al-Ittihad block, fix the errors, and Al-Hilal will have an important answer to the criticism chasing them.

    Fail again against Vicente's organised system, though, and the match becomes fresh evidence that Al-Hilal's big names cannot hide their technical flaws. In the clasico of truth, the system decides, not the names nor the history.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT