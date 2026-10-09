Not every top-of-the-table clash is a simple scrap for three points. Some reveal the true nature of a team and put coaches and stars to the sternest of tests. That is exactly what awaits Al-Hilal in their clasico against Al-Ittihad, where the chance looks ripe for Jens Fiesing's side to expose the weaknesses of a Leader still searching for the convincing performance expected under Simone Inzaghi.

Fiesing has built a distinctive collective at Al-Ittihad, switching between 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 and 4-2-2-2 without the team ever losing its balance.

The "Dean" defend as one block and attack with intensity. They mix quick transitions, exploit space and threaten down the flanks, which makes them a nightmare for any opponent.

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